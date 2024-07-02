Cronulla rugby player covers homophobic tattoo after backlash

The Cronulla junior rugby league player whose homophobic and offensive tattoos led to a ban from his club has covered them up with more ink on a trip to Bali.

The player is 23-year-old Joshua Taylor-Myles, who plays for the Aquinas Colts in south-western Sydney.

Last month, photos of his tattoos, initially unnoticed by his club, were posted and began to circulate on social media.

The homophobic tattoo, which was high up on the front of his thigh, read “eat s__t f___t”. A second tattoo reading “snort lines and f__k” was opposite on Joshua’s other leg.

The junior rugby league player’s bosses later told him to cover the tattoos up with tape or be banned from any NSW Rugby League-sanctioned competition.

The rugby player has now taken to Instagram to show he’d covered up the tattoos on a trip to Bali.

Joshua posted photos of more ink he’d had done on his legs. Another photo he reposted to his Instagram Story featured the caption, “Gone but not forgotten”.

Official warning over homophobic ink

NRL reporter Phil Rothfield confirmed the NSW Rugby League weren’t aware of the original tattoos until the photos.

But he praised the league’s CEO for “coming down hard” on the junior rugby player’s “vile and offensive” ink.

A NSWRL spokesperson said the organisation has “zero tolerance” for any form of harassment, bullying or vilification.

“Cronulla JRL has issued the player an official warning and asked him to cover the offending tattoos,” they said.

“The NSWRL and Cronulla JRL are committed to providing a safe, fun and inclusive environment for all people, including those of diverse sexualities and genders.

“Being an inclusive sport not only reflects our core values, it also reflects the diversity of our local communities.”

