Critics love Kristen Stewart’s wild new lesbian flick

Kristen Stewart’s lesbian bodybuilding crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding, now showing in Australia, has scored some great reviews from critics.

The new movie, starring Kristen Stewart and Katy M O’Brian, opened in Australian cinemas late last week.

The A24-backed flick has Kristen playing Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for Jackie (played by Katy). Jackie is an ambitious bodybuilder heading through town to Las Vegas in hot pursuit of her athletic dreams.

However, the queer couple’s “love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family,” the synopsis teases.

Ed Harris plays Lou’s menacing, gun-slinging dad, who has the FBI on his tail.

Love Lies Bleeding received great reviews from critics, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Autostraddle described the film as “an exciting, instant classic that will hopefully usher in a new era of unapologetically weird lesbian cinema.”

“Love Lies Bleeding combines intense lesbian sexuality with shocking, graphic violence for a film that really gets the blood pumping,” a critic from IGN Movies wrote.

A Washington Post reviewer describes the film as a “gorgeously pulpy mashup of mood and mullet” and said its most subversive moment “might just be that close-up of a never-better Kristen Stewart, looking at something like it’s beautiful to her, and letting the sheer want of it write itself across her face.”

“Love Lies Bleeding doesn’t have time for a slow burn. It’s a movie that comes in hot and leaves in a molten blaze of glory,” Rolling Stone declared.

“Seriously, is there anyone who doesn’t want to watch Kristen Stewart flicking back a greasy shag, driving an old pickup and chain-smoking in grubby tank tops?” a Hollywood Reporter critic asked.

Enough said.

Watch the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding below:

