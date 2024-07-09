Crime comedy Deadloch filming season two in Queensland

Australian black comedy murder mystery series Deadloch will be returning for a second season.

Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan co-created, wrote and produced the series, which was a big hit for Prime Video last year.

Deadloch stars out actors Kate Box and Madeleine Sami as two very different detectives forced to work together on a murder case in an eccentric small Tasmanian town.

Prime Video has confirmed the show will return, this time around heading to Australia’s sweltering Top End.

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami will return as Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe.

For season two, the detective duo are in Darwin investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy.

When the bodies of two Top End icons are discovered in a remote town, the two women have a new sweatier, stickier investigation.

Kate and Madeleine both got Logie nominations for their roles in Deadloch. Also back for season two are Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner, who did great work as Abby Matsuda and Cath York, Dulcie’s wife, respectively.

“We are so excited to head to the Top End for a sticky, sweaty and filthy season two,” Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said in a joint statement.

“Both of us are thrilled to be teaming up again with comedy angels Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner.

“We can’t wait to work with a new bunch of cast members and some massive f__king crocodiles.”

Deadloch filming season two in the NT and Brisbane

Later this year, the six-part second season will film in both the Northern Territory and at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane, and on the city’s waterways.

Amazon MGM Studios senior development executive Sarah Christie said they’re all in on Deadloch‘s “unique blend of Australian humour and gripping mystery.”

“The success of the first season, which has become a critical darling and cultivated a passionate fanbase, is a testament to the brilliant creative force of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to be continuing our collaboration with them [and] to bring back our outstanding cast.

“We can’t wait to share more from the world of Deadloch with fans around the world.”

Production on Deadloch‘s second season will start later in the year and eventually arrive on Prime Video.

Deadloch season one is streaming now, so do yourself a favour if you haven’t seen it.

