Sport

Craig Foster apologises to Sam Kerr over racism

same kerr racist craig foster

Craig Foster apologises to Sam Kerr after earlier describing her alleged remark to a UK police officer as racist.

Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty in court last week to a charge of racially aggravated harassment. Early reports said she called a male London police officer a ‘stupid white bastard’. However, later reports stated the Matildas captain actually said ‘stupid white cop’. The soccer player faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment if found guilty.

Former Socceroos captain and human rights activist Craig Foster said last week that Football Australia should strip the captaincy of the Matildas from Sam Kerr if she is found guilty.

“Interpersonal racism against a white person … is still racism.”

Craig Foster: Sam Kerr is not racist

However, in an essay posted to Twitter, he now says he was wrong.

“Like many, I mistakenly thought that comments that referenced any colour and were discriminatory, demeaning or hostile were a form of racism. I apologise to Sam for that mistake.

“Judging from the coverage, comments and conversations we’re all having every day, there were major gaps in knowledge about how to deal with situations where the descriptor ‘white’ is used in a derogatory way.

“As many experts and leading anti-racism groups have pointed out, interpersonal comments can be offensive, abusive or inappropriate. However, racism can only be perpetrated against a marginalised person or group, which anti-racism frameworks are specifically designed to protect.”

The former Socceroos captain said definitions of racism in Australia “were not designed to protect me as a white, Anglo, Australian male nor a white police officer who has even greater legal and racial power”.

He added tha he was “not at all surprised at having made a mistake and am very pleased to be able to learn.”

Sam Kerr to face trial over alleged racial harassment of cop.

Alleged racial slur to cop revealed.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share proposal photos

Sam Kerr is officially the most Googled Aussie in 2023

Knee surgery for soccer star after devastating ACL injury

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr’s alleged racial slur to cop revealed
Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Sam Kerr to face trial over alleged racial harassment of cop
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo before knee surgery
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo ahead of knee surgery
Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Sam Kerr suffers serious injury just months before Olympics
sam kerr esquire magazine
Sam Kerr, Esquire Australia December cover story
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Engagement
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share proposal photos