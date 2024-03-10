Craig Foster apologises to Sam Kerr over racism

Craig Foster apologises to Sam Kerr after earlier describing her alleged remark to a UK police officer as racist.

Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty in court last week to a charge of racially aggravated harassment. Early reports said she called a male London police officer a ‘stupid white bastard’. However, later reports stated the Matildas captain actually said ‘stupid white cop’. The soccer player faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment if found guilty.

Former Socceroos captain and human rights activist Craig Foster said last week that Football Australia should strip the captaincy of the Matildas from Sam Kerr if she is found guilty.

“Interpersonal racism against a white person … is still racism.”

Craig Foster: Sam Kerr is not racist

However, in an essay posted to Twitter, he now says he was wrong.

“Like many, I mistakenly thought that comments that referenced any colour and were discriminatory, demeaning or hostile were a form of racism. I apologise to Sam for that mistake.

“Judging from the coverage, comments and conversations we’re all having every day, there were major gaps in knowledge about how to deal with situations where the descriptor ‘white’ is used in a derogatory way.

“As many experts and leading anti-racism groups have pointed out, interpersonal comments can be offensive, abusive or inappropriate. However, racism can only be perpetrated against a marginalised person or group, which anti-racism frameworks are specifically designed to protect.”

The former Socceroos captain said definitions of racism in Australia “were not designed to protect me as a white, Anglo, Australian male nor a white police officer who has even greater legal and racial power”.

He added tha he was “not at all surprised at having made a mistake and am very pleased to be able to learn.”

Sam Kerr’s case has created immensely important conversations and exposed gaps in Australia’s knowledge, including mine. I am not at all surprised to have got this wrong, apologise to Sam for reaching the wrong conclusion and am very pleased to be able to improve my advocacy. pic.twitter.com/mVMtWJRvi0 — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) March 9, 2024

