Cowgirl unmasked as Courtney Act on The Masked Singer

On last night’s semi final episode of The Masked Singer the Cowgirl was revealed as drag star Courtney Act.

Courtney had a strong message for ‘haters’ referring to her 2022 drag story time controversy. She pointed out that she was slammed for reading to children during a drag queen story time session on the ABC, but that she could safely perform to kids inside her cow costume.

“The funny thing is, I feel like I could read to children dressed as Cowgirl, but there might be some people who would argue that I shouldn’t read to children dressed like this,” she said, referring to her drag outfit.

“What I realise is the haters are an extremely small minority and that resoundingly myself, drag performers, LGBTQ+ people are loved and supported by everybody in our community,” she continued.

Courtney Act: “It’s a message of be who you are”

“There’s more visibility than ever. The message of queer people really is the message of the Spice Girls. It’s a message of be who you are. Be authentic.”

Judge Mel B was quick to agree, calling out “Yes!” in response to the statement about her former pop group.

Performing Fun’s We Are Young, the singer had one of the most memorable reveals of the season. In an interview, she said it took some time to warm up to performing in the Cowgirl costume.

“I was so grumpy, because I love performing and being on stage. I thought: this takes all the fun out of it,” she said.

But by the second performance, Courtney Act embraced the limitations of the giant Cowgirl suit.

“It’s big, it’s inanimate, and you’re trying to give a personality and work out what you can do with it. And that became the fun thing about it.”

“It was very fun to be back on TV doing variety performances. I would adore it to be next time with the same level of production and not in a giant cow suit.”

