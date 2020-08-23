COVID deniers and other trolls attack Magda Szubanski ad

The Victorian Government’s star-studded campaign urging Victorians to abide by lockdown rules features a Magda Szubanski ad in which she appears as her character Sharon Strzelecki from Kath and Kim. Sadly, COVID deniers, QAnon trolls and other morons quickly emerged from under their rocks to attack Magda over the ads.

“It’s not the lockdown that’s the enemy — it’s the virus,” says Sharon when she misses a shot thanks to ‘carpal tunnel’.

Advertisements

Despite the public service nature of the ads, Sharon’s appearance inspired haters to come out of the woodwork.

Magda Szubanski seemed unconcerned by the attacks though. She tweeted, “You should read the comments!! Ppl who seriously think covid is a hoax!!”

Magda Szubanski: Kicking 2020 in the dick

Then, quoting something someone told her on Twitter, Australia’s favourite funny lady threatened to get down on a knee and kick 2020 in the dick.

You should read the comments!! Ppl who seriously think covid is a hoax!! 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️❤️ Ya know what else is peak 2020 – I’ve got effing shingles!!! 😂😱 2020, when I’m better I’m gonna get down on one knee & punch you right in the dick!!! Someone said that to me on twitter and I ❤️it 😘 https://t.co/nycrC2kgjl — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 22, 2020

Bring it on COVID deniers

In another Tweet, Magda invited COVID deniers to ‘bring it on’. She also mocked their anonymity.

“Let’s see your real names… Let’s see the whites of your eyes.”

Ok here’s the thing. Troll me much as you like I am NEVAH gonna close my Twitter account. Bring it Covid Deniers – let’s see what you got. Let’s bring you right out into the sunshine. Let’s see your real names. And your real facts. Let’s see the whites of your eyes 👀 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 23, 2020

Bill Bowtell AO

Support for the initiative quickly emerged however, in the shape of Australian infectious diseases expert Bill Bowtell AO. Bill tweeted that the ads would “save lives, jobs & avert illness.”

Excellent public health message by @MagdaSzubanski helps to save lives, jobs & avert illness. Toxic attacks on Magda and others doing the right thing by Victorians put politics ahead of public health. Politicians of all parties should denounce this nonsense. @TheTodayShow — Bill Bowtell AO (@billbowtell) August 23, 2020

James Newbury – COVID Clown

Of course, there’s always that one clown that’s not funny and Victorian state MP James Newbury turned out to be that when he tweeted a claim that Premier Daniel Andrews wrote the script for Magda’s ad.

DAN, NOT MAGDA. How angry are Victorians? They have turned on much loved ‘Sharon Strzelecki’. Magda read a script – with good intentions.@DanielAndrewsMP wrote the condescending script telling us we aren’t “obeying the rules”. I’m angry. Angry at Dan.#springst #auspol — James Newbury MP (@newbury3186) August 22, 2020

However, Magda quickly set him right.

“I WROTE the script. And I stand by every word of it… This is not about politics.”

Appreciate the gesture but actually I WROTE the script. And I stand by every word of it. And if your side was in govt & you asked me to do a science-based public health message I would not hesitate to help you. This is not about politics. Not for me. It’s about being of service https://t.co/5DnWOeh7Ow — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 23, 2020

Advertisements

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.