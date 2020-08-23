BreakingVIC

COVID deniers and other trolls attack Magda Szubanski ad

Magda Szubanski ad COVID deniers
Image: Twitter

The Victorian Government’s star-studded campaign urging Victorians to abide by lockdown rules features a Magda Szubanski ad in which she appears as her character Sharon Strzelecki from Kath and Kim. Sadly, COVID deniers, QAnon trolls and other morons quickly emerged from under their rocks to attack Magda over the ads.

“It’s not the lockdown that’s the enemy — it’s the virus,” says Sharon when she misses a shot thanks to ‘carpal tunnel’.

Advertisements

Despite the public service nature of the ads, Sharon’s appearance inspired haters to come out of the woodwork.

Magda Szubanski seemed unconcerned by the attacks though. She tweeted, “You should read the comments!! Ppl who seriously think covid is a hoax!!”

Magda Szubanski: Kicking 2020 in the dick

Then, quoting something someone told her on Twitter, Australia’s favourite funny lady threatened to get down on a knee and kick 2020 in the dick.

Bring it on COVID deniers

In  another Tweet, Magda invited COVID deniers to ‘bring it on’. She also mocked their anonymity.

“Let’s see your real names… Let’s see the whites of your eyes.”

Bill Bowtell AO

Support for the initiative quickly emerged however, in the shape of Australian infectious diseases expert Bill Bowtell AO. Bill tweeted that the ads would “save lives, jobs & avert illness.”

James Newbury – COVID Clown

Of course, there’s always that one clown that’s not funny and Victorian state MP James Newbury turned out to be that when he tweeted a claim that Premier Daniel Andrews wrote the script for Magda’s ad.

However, Magda quickly set him right.

“I WROTE the script. And I stand by every word of it… This is not about politics.”

Advertisements

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

andy meddick victoria mp animal justice party transgender daughter
chris csabs queensland government conversion therapy
queensland health minister deputy premier steven miles conversion therapy gay transgender bill
dear alan jones not the bloody flu
Dr Kerryn Phelps
comeprepd tarriaki hiv prevention prep indigenous