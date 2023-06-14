Cover girl Miriam Margolyes posed nude in first Vogue shoot

British-Australian actress Miriam Margolyes has made her British Vogue cover debut and posed nude at the age of 82 for the magazine’s Pride edition.

Miriam appears on the cover of the July edition of British Vogue that also includes other queer favourites like Ncuti Gatwa and Emma D’Arcy.

In a hilariously candid interview, Miriam Margolyes discussed her sexuality and reveals she “actually find lesbians a bit on the boring side, because they’re a bit heavy-handed about it all.”

But she added, “I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional. We are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge.

“We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

Miriam also discussed confidence and body image, adding, “It’s a strong position if you’re not afraid to be who you are.

“We’re all so insecure. People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel good about themselves.”

Miriam Margolyes also told the publication that she’s releasing her second book this year. It’s a follow-up to her 2021 bestselling memoir This Much is True.

The British-Australian star also shared she was going into surgery to have a stent fitted in her heart but insists she’s not worried.

“When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next f__k, basically,” she said.

“I think about death a lot. Oh, every day, for sure.

“Every morning when I get up I think, ‘Hmmm, another day,’ which maybe I wasn’t expecting.”

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa strips off for Vogue shoot

Vogue cover girl Miriam Margolyes joins Ncuti Gatwa, Janelle Monae, Rina Sawayama and Bella Ramsey in Vogue‘s July “Pride And Joy” issue.

Ncuti broke out as Eric in Sex Education and is soon appearing in both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Doctor Who.

When Ncuti auditioned for The Doctor, he never expected to land such a coveted gig.

“I was just like, ‘There’s no way I’ll get this,’” he told British Vogue.

“It’s a British institution and there’s no way they’ll cast a Black man.”

He said he was “numb” with shock when he found out he got the role, and keeping it secret was “very difficult”.

“I’d often get a little tipsy in Soho House, make a new best friend in the bathroom, tell them and run off. Thankfully, it never got out,” he recalled.

And peaking of Barbie, Ncuti said co-star Ryan Gosling couldn’t wait to congratulate him.

“I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, ‘Doctor Who is the coolest show in the world man! I’m the biggest fan,’ and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ This show has incredible reach.”

