Courtney treats IVF patients every day, now her wife is one of them

Courtney Simpson has been a fertility nurse at Queensland Fertility Group in Mackay for four and a half years. After helping hundreds upon hundreds of her own patients through treatment, Courtney and her wife Tabitha decided it was time for them to start their own fertility journey.

“We started IVF in June, and we were extremely blessed to be successful on our second cycle and my wife is now 27 weeks pregnant,” Courtney tells me.

“I was so grateful that it worked so quickly, because that’s one of the most unpredictable things going through IVF.

“Every single cycle is a gamble, but you just have to hold on to that hope that at the end, a fair proportion of people will get their happy ending, but not everybody does.”

But Courtney and Tabitha didn’t just get lucky with their gamble – they hit the jackpot.

“We had a sneaking suspicion based on how sick my wife was and how high our first blood result was, but when we went to that first ultrasound at six and a half weeks to see two heartbeats – there’s no bigger plot twist.”

And what a beautiful plot twist, at that. But, of course, having twins means doubling everything, including the stress.

“Twice the stress, yes, but twice the love, also,” she says.

IVF journey

However, despite their good fortune in having twins, their pregnancy journey has not been as smooth as they would have hoped.

“I wish I could say that she is enjoying pregnancy but she is definitely not. And that’s been one of the biggest challenges,” Courtney admits.

“It definitely puts a little bit of extra pressure on me. We look after 50 patients at a time at QFG, and then I come home and look after her as well, so it’s turned my job into a 24/7 role.

“But I just kind of rolled with the punches because I knew she trusted me and she trusted our team. She knows that we always have her best interest at heart.”

But although Courtney is a seasoned professional when it comes to work, experiencing it from the other side brought on a whole new perspective for her.

“I thought I had all the tools, but you just never know until you’re going through the experience yourself,” she says.

Fortunately, they were in the caring hands of their fertility specialist, Dr. Ritu Rana.

“When we first started, we consulted our fertility specialist Dr. Ritu Rana. I obviously knew that we would need help, being a same-sex couple and lacking a very vital ingredient.

“But I didn’t entirely know our fertility factors and if there were other things to consider that we should factor into our decision making,” Courtney explains.

Dr Ritu Rana explains that QFG aim to make this decision-making process as supportive as possible:

“At the Queensland Fertility Group, we have a donor program and a dedicated donor team to help guide these decisions. Conversations and counselling help figure out if using a known donor is right for the couple.”

De-identified donors

Courtney goes on to explain how this was integral for her and Tabitha: “With the information she provided us, we decided that we should seek out a de-identified sperm donor through Queensland Fertility Group,” Courtney says.

Those familiar with fertility laws will know that de-identified does not in fact mean anonymous. While anonymous donations were once allowed through clinics, this is no longer the case.

“There used to be no possibility for the child to have contact. When they looked into this further and studied children born from these donations, researchers found that there was a real need for a sense of identity for these children,” Courtney explains.

“So at the end of the day, it’s not just about my wife and I finding our donor. It’s about our children having the choice to access that information in the future if they wish to.

“At Queensland Fertility Group, we definitely encourage open disclosure for all parents. We believe children should know how they were conceived.

“However, I find in heterosexual relationships, it does get a little bit harder.

“We have to remember that it’s not just same-sex couples that use donor material.

“Many heterosexual couples who either suffer from infertility or for a multitude of other reasons, access the donor program. So it’s not just for same-sex couples, it’s for everyone,” she says.

Accepting and supportive

IVF has historically been an incredibly viable option for many same-sex couples to start building their families. However, the path that we have been on to arrive at this point has been a bumpy one.

Fortunately, for Courtney and Tabitha, their journey so far has been by a supportive network of loving family, friends and professionals.

“It’s been a beautiful process! To be honest, not one person has bat an eyelid at the fact that we are two women wanting to create a family. That might be, in part, because we are surrounded by people that accept us.

“But in the medical field, that’s another thing that definitely plays on your mind, especially as the non-biological mother. But I’ve been included in every single decision that impacts my children.”

This is the reality that Courtney, in being so open about her journey, wishes to normalise in conversations around IVF.

“We need to create more dialogues about this and have more conversations about this, because it affects so many more people than we realise.”

As Dr Ritu Rana explains, it is this awareness that motivates people to ‘pay it forward’:

“Donating sperm in Australia must be done altruistically, and through research, we found that most sperm donors have witnessed someone in their life struggling with fertility issues, which is why they want to help ‘pay it forward’ and donate.

“Donating eggs and sperm can literally change someone’s life, by gifting them to others to help them create a family.”

