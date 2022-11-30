Courtney Barnett rock doco Anonymous Club comes to streaming

Australian queer indie rocker Courtney Barnett let cameras follow her on the road for an intimate and personal documentary, Anonymous Club, which is coming to streaming this week.

Over three years, close friend and filmmaker Danny Cohen followed the famously private singer as she toured the world with 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel.

The film gives “frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett’s creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.”

As well as intimate and raw footage from the road, the Melbourne-based musician narrates her own experiences in an audio diary.

In the trailer, Courtney Barnett speaks candidly about her mental health and her experiences with depression.

“I woke up having one of those, like, just feeling sad days,” she says.

“I think sometimes it’s just okay to feel sad and keep on going with what you’re doing.

“The journey is understanding what the purpose is. I think everyone struggles with that journey.”

The documentary is airing on ABC TV Plus tonight (November 30) and is streaming on ABC iview.

Courtney Barnett says first watch of doco was ‘terrifying’

Courtney Barnett told News Corp that watching the raw and honest film for the first time was “terrifying” and “confronting”.

“It’s a terrifying experience to [watch] it. It’s just confronting, I guess,” she said.

“It was a pretty wild process for me to watch it and make peace with seeing myself going through things.

“I was watching parts of it and was like, ‘I hate myself, everyone’s going to hate me… I hate this.’”

Barnett explained the project started at age 30. But now at 34, the singer feels like a “completely different person to the person that’s in the film”.

“I think Danny did such a beautiful job,” she says.

“He’s just such a thoughtful man, an inspiring creative brain. I’m really glad that we got to collaborate and document this time in my life.”

Last November, Barnett released her most recent album Things Take Time, Take Time.

Courtney Barnett’s Anonymous Club is screening on Wednesday night (November 30) on ABC TV Plus and after that is streaming on ABC iview.

