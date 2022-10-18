Courtney Act’s brutal reaction to Rob Mills revealing their threesome

Drag superstar Courtney Act has given her hilarious and brutal response to actor Rob Mills discussing the threesome they had during Australian Idol in the early 2000s.

Courtney addressed – and confirmed – Rob’s story, shared in the actor’s new book, that was “splashed across the tabloids this week”.

Rob revealed during the pair’s stint together on Idol in 2003 they had an “awesome, drink-fuelled” threesome with another woman after a night out at a gay nightclub that Rob described as “a bit of an orgy”.

Courtney confirmed the claim speaking with friend Vanity on the latest episode of the pair’s podcast Brenda, Call Me!. But the drag performer hilariously took issue with one word.

“Now, I’m absolutely gobsmacked by this revelation… that Rob Mills thinks that three people is an orgy,” Courtney said.

“He doesn’t know. He hasn’t lived.

“You know these ones that, like, think they’re a player and then they reveal themselves to be barely vanilla with an admission like this!”

Jokes aside, Courtney, appearing on the podcast as alter-ego Shane Jenek, confirmed Rob had asked permission to share the story.

“He did ask me ahead of time whether it was okay to include that juicy little factoid about our former dalliances,” the drag performer explained.

“And of course I said yes. I was like, have you read my book?”

Last year, the Brisbane-born performer got just as candid about his sexuality, gender identity and his career as drag superstar Courtney Act in memoir Caught in the Act.

Rob Mills released his book, Putting on a Show, last week telling not only his life story but also hearing from experts and friends on mental health, masculinity and gender roles.

“While on Idol I met Courtney Act and we had an awesome, drink-fuelled threesome with a woman,” Mills wrote.

“One night early on in the show, a whole bunch of us went to a gay club in Sydney – a dance party venue.

“Three of us ended up at Courtney’s place: Courtney, me and a woman; I’ll call her Sam. And we had a bit of an orgy.

“Courtney and Sam had sex, Sam and I had sex, Courtney and I had sex. There was a lot going on.”

Mills, who’s now engaged to The Project presenter Georgie Tunny, said he continued to explore his sexuality in the years following the experience.

“I think that first experience with Courtney planted some seeds of discovery and made me even more curious about who I was and about what I wanted,” he wrote.

“But it did not really change me that much in the short term – although there were subsequent times when, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, I had flings with gay friends and sometimes strangers.”

