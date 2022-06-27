Courtney Act wants to drag up Aussie celebs in new TV project

Courtney Act has given actor Luke McGregor a drag makeover in new TV project Courtney’s Closet on Network 10.

The Australia drag star has filmed a TV pilot of the “interview show with a twist”. Courtney wants to hear her guests’ life stories before she transforms them into a drag persona relating to their personal journey.

Courtney explained on Twitter, “Courtney’s Closet is coming down the birth canal purse first and will stream exclusively on Ten Play from the 4th of July.

“I’ll draw out cracking yarns, good conversation and the true essence of each guest before revealing their new look.

“This isn’t about laughing at a bloke trying to walk in heels. It’s about using the power of transformation to access a new side to some of our favourite people.”

The first episode, featuring actor Luke McGregor (pictured above), is dropping next week as one of six other new projects in Network 10’s Pilot Showcase.

Courtney explained to her followers that Courtney’s Closet only a single episode. However, if enough people stream it and love it, Network 10 may pick it up and expand it to a full season.

“This is part of @Channel10AU’s Pilot Showcase which means there’s only one episode – so far,” Courtney explained.

“If you want a full season, please stream it and talk about it online so the gatekeepers can’t resist!

“Who would you like to see me put in drag? @LukeWMcGregor is in the chair first!”

“Courtney’s Closet” is coming down the birth canal purse first and will stream exclusively on Ten Play from the 4th of July. Courtney’s Closet is the place where well known Australians arrive as themselves and depart as their ultimate drag fantasy. #courtneyscloset @Channel10AU pic.twitter.com/ppElZpm5Ta — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) June 24, 2022

This is part of @Channel10AU’s Pilot Showcase which means there’s only one episode -so far. If you want a full season please stream it & talk about it online so the gatekeepers can’t resist! Who would you like to see me put in drag? @LukeWMcGregor is in the chair first! — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) June 24, 2022

Courtney Act hosting One Plus One on ABC

Network 10 has explained next week’s Pilot Showcase “has something for everyone, from sketch comedy, celebrity drag reveals and a few insights into the adult film industry.”

“We have funny shows, clever shows, controversial shows and shows like you have never seen before, and all of them will leave an impact,” a spokesperson said.

Courtney Act is currently also hosting ABC interview program One Plus One.

On the show, Courtney recently had a rare chat with stage and TV icon Mark Trevorrow. Then last week, she interviewed actress and young trans trailblazer Georgie Stone.

You can give Courtney’s Closet a stream on 10 Play from Monday, July 4.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.