Courtney Act TV takeover – watch her tonight on ABC

They once called Eddie McGuire ‘Eddie Everywhere’ for his ubiquitous television presence. However this week, the Courtney Act TV takeover looks set to take his mantle. After dazzling as a guest judge on Ten’s Dancing With The Stars last night, she returns tonight on the ABC’s Australian Story.

Despite the COVID-19 inspired absence of a studio audience, fans of Dancing With The Stars swooned over last night’s show. They saved particular praise for the appearance of Courtney Act as a guest judge. Courtney appeared on the show to ‘judge the judges’.

Courtney Act TV: Australian Story

Tonight, she returns to our television screens via a more serious medium. Both Shane Jenek and alter ego Courtney Act appear on the documentary show to discuss the struggle they went through maintaining those two separate identities.

Courtney also tells the ABC about her approach to the polarisation of public discourse.

“If you picture two people on either side of the room yelling at each other, not much gets communicated. And I feel that’s where the world is at.

“If we walk towards the middle, we lower the tone and listen to what the other person is saying, that’s the way we change.

“That’s the way we evolve.”

Dancing With The Stars

While Courtney Act shone on Dancing With The Stars, another story took over after the show aired. One of the contestants most favoured to win, Christian Wilkins, learned of his father Richard Wilkin’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Christian and his dance partner then self–isolated, a term we will no doubt become accustomed to.

Watch Courtney Act on Australian Story’s Caught in the Act, 8:00pm (AEDT), on ABCTV and iview.

In other television news this week, watch for Brisbane’s own legendary Dr Wendell Rosevear on The Project later this week. Wendell will share some insights into same-sex domestic violence.

