Courtney Act tried hard to get Lady Gaga to Sydney WorldPride

Courtney Act has revealed she worked behind the scenes to get Lady Gaga to come to Sydney for WorldPride.

Last weekend, the drag queen hosted the mega-festival’s Live and Proud opening concert with Casey Donovan. That concert saw headliners Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy, Kylie (and Dannii!) Minogue and others perform.

Kelly Rowland has also since done a fierce set at The Domain for WorldPride, and Nicole Scherzinger is also performing on Bondi Beach on Saturday.

But Courtney Act told Lifehacker that ahead of the festival, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga were on her dream wishlist for the festival’s stacked music lineup. And the drag queen wants us to know she hustled to get Gaga.

“I personally did my due diligence,” she said.

“Because I know her manager, Bobby [Campbell]. We were in Los Angeles, watching Dancing with the Stars, which [Drag Race queen] Shangela was on in the US.

“Bobby and I were chatting and he was like ‘Ah, I’d love to come to Sydney for Mardi Gras one year.’

“And I was like, ‘Well, you know, I feel like there’s an all-expenses-paid opportunity for your artist to be there if she wants to. And it’s WorldPride, there’s no better time.’”

Courtney recalled manager Bobby double- and triple-checking the dates, but it just wasn’t to be.

“He said, ‘I know we already looked at this, but let me check the dates again.’ But she’s back in the middle of filming a movie [and couldn’t come to Sydney],” Courtney said.

“I feel like I did the right thing… Imagine if I had succeeded? You wouldn’t be able to tell me shit if I had gotten Lady Gaga to perform at WorldPride.

“If I had been the linchpin or the catalyst to bring her to Sydney, I’d never shut up about it again. Although there are still future Mardi Gras.”

Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Petras, Ava Max and MUNA performing WorldPride

The 17-day Sydney WorldPride festival has seen a calendar of over 300 events on across Sydney, with a big weekend of WorldPride parties still to go.

On Saturday (March 4), Nicole Scherzinger is headlining the Bondi Beach Party alongside an all-Australian DJ line-up.

Then on Sunday (March 5), Kim Petras, Ava Max, MUNA, Keiynan Lonsdale, G Flip and others are performing at the Rainbow Republic Closing Concert at the Domain.

