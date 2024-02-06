Courtney Act to lead Brisbane’s first River Pride Parade

A flotilla of loud and proud watercraft will fly the pride flag on a float up the Brisbane River in the city’s first River Pride Parade, as part of the new Melt Open festival.

The new event will see Melt Open ambassador Courtney Act (above) lead the parade during the new open-access queer art and culture festival.

Melt Open is a spinoff of Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual Melt Festival, bringing more events to more venues from October 23 to November 10, 2024.

On November 9, vessels of all shapes and sizes can join the River Pride Parade. Melt Open’s very own Queen of the River, Courtney Act, will lead the journey from William Jolly Bridge to Brisbane Powerhouse.

The Brisbane-bred drag performer said the “truly unique” event on the river is “a brilliant twist on a cherished favourite.”

“Just imagine the magic as we all come together to celebrate on the water, surrounded by the beauty of the city,” she said.

“This is truly a unique and fabulous way to honour Pride and the stunning Brisbane River.

“As I lead the river parade, you can bet there’ll be plenty of SPF beneath my makeup!”

Everyone can take part, whether registering their own boats, hopping aboard another or simply watching on from the shore.

Registrations for the parade are open now at the Melt Open website. Get in early before the ship sails!

Introducing queer arts and culture festival Melt Open

The new Melt Open festival will premiere in Brisbane from October 23 to November 10, 2024.

Born out of the success of Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual Melt Festival, Melt Open offers an expanded lineup at more venues to showcase diverse LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural events.

Ambassador Courtney Act said, “I’m stoked to be coming home to Brissy to be a part of such a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and creativity.

“Storytelling is our greatest invention, and it’s so important that we hear a variety of stories, whether they’re told through cabaret, music, art, sport, or partying.

“I love that the festival is open access, so anyone can be a part of it. It’s going to be a great year. I can’t wait to be there and feel the buzz of the festival.”

The full program of Melt Open events will be announced later in the year.

Spencer Tunick planning nude art installation on Story Bridge

Artist Spencer Tunick is currently inviting people to join a huge nude art installation on the Story Bridge during Melt Open.

The New York artist is renowned for his signature artworks depicting the nude figure in public. Since 1992, Spencer has organised over 100 installations featuring dozens, hundreds or thousands of naked volunteers.

In November last year, 150 locals bared all on the Brisbane River to create Spencer’s artwork TIDE (below).

Now on October 27, Spencer will do it again, photographing thousands of volunteers nude on Brisbane’s Story Bridge for the live art installation.

There’s no limitations on the number of participants. Register your interest for Spencer Tunick’s next installation at the Melt Open website.

