Courtney Act to judge new drag show, Queens For The Night

Australian drag darling Courtney Act will appear as one of the judges on a new UK Drag Show, Queens For The Night.

Courtney is one of a host of familiar names from the drag world who will be part of the one off program.

And the line up looks fabulous!

What is Queens For The Night?

Airing in the UK on ITV Queens For The Night has a very familiar concept.

A group of celebrities will take part in the program, together with their “drag mothers” they will undergo a drag makeover.

After their makeover transformations the celebrities will then perform in front of the panel of expert judges, including Courtney Act, as well as a live studio audience.

In the end, one will be crowned the winner. The show is being labelled a celebration of “the art and appeal of drag.”

If you think it sounds familiar, you’re not the only the one.

The concept has a very distinct format similar to that of RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, we’ve no doubt they’ll be hearing from her lawyer!

However the key difference is this event is marketed as a one off Extravaganza, rather than a continuing series.

Who will be judging?

Queens For The Night will be hosted by UK television personality and Drag super fan Lorraine Kelly.

However it’s the judging panel that features some iconic faces.

Joining Courtney Act on the panel is the one and only Sporty Spice, Mel C.

Adding to the mix are stand up comedian Rob Beckett and star of Bad Education, Layton Williams.

Also in the mix are some iconic names joining the program as the “drag mothers” to help makeover the contestants.

Who will makeover the Queens For The Night?

Six queens have been named as the drag mothers for Queens For The Night.

They feature a mix of iconic Drag Race names as well as well known UK drag artists.

Joining the team is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World Blu Hydrangea.

Blu will be joined by fellow Drag Race UK alumni Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella.

Rounding out the team is one of the stars of Queen Of The Universe La Voix.

She will also be joined by well known Drag personalities Margo Marshall and Myra DuBois.

Together these six queens will have to make over their team of celebrities.

The celebrities include a host of names more widely known in the UK.

This includes Coronation Street star Simon Gregson.

He will be joined by Eastenders legend Adam Woodyatt.

Other contestants include fitness instructor Mr. Motivator, Love Island star Chris Hughes, Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby star Joe Marler

After their makeover each celebrity will learn a distinctive Drag discipline from their mentor.

These will include skills such as singing, dancing, lip syncing, impression, comedy and ‘Dragic’ (Drag magic)

Finally they will bring their newfound Queen to life on stage in a cabaret-style performance as they perform to take home the crown.

Queens For The Night will air later this year on ITV in the UK.