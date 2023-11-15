Courtney Act to headline 2024 ChillOut Festival

ChillOut Festival has announced they will be back in 2024 with a big lineup, including headliner Courtney Act.

The long-running LGBTIQ+ arts and cultural festival will return to Daylesford, Victoria from March 7-11, 2024. Daylesford and Hepburn Springs will once again turn into a rainbow wonderland for the “Boots and Bling” themed weekend.

Headliner Courtney Act will go to ChillOut for the first time. She’ll give multiple performances and appearances across the weekend, including with ABC star Nate Byrne (above right) at the Bush Dance.

“I am absolutely thrilled to finally set foot in Daylesford for ChillOut 2024,” Courtney said.

“After hearing countless fabulous stories about this gem of a town and its vibrant community, I’m ready to sprinkle a little Courtney Act sparkle on the festivities.”

ChillOut 2024 will feature new events such as 100% Dance, as well as some returning favourites such as the Bush Dance and the Street Parade. Poof Doof will return once again to host the official after-party on the Sunday night.

With over 50 events, ChillOut Festival is Australia’s longest-running regional queer festival, attracting nearly 30,000 visitors to the region.

ChillOut tickets are on sale tomorrow

Festival programming Committee Member, Jacqui Walter says tickets to the events will sell out quickly.

“We’re preparing some great entertainment including visual arts, live music, comedy, cabaret, parties, sports, social events and public forums, there’s something for everyone,” Jacqui said.

“The festival showcases a range of LGBTQIA+ artists and performers, both ticketed and free. It’s queer and definitely here in 2024.”

Steve Dimopoulos, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events says the Victorian Government proudly supports ChillOut.

“ChillOut Festival Brings people together from all over the country, which fosters a sense of inclusion while also providing a boost to local businesses and jobs,” he said.

Tickets are on sale from November 16, 2023. For more details, visit chilloutfestival.com.

