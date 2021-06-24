Courtney Act talked to kids about gender on ABC and it’s so cute

Australian drag superstar Courtney Act sat down with a group of children and discussed gender expression with them in an ABC Kids series.

Courtney appeared on ABC Kids’ Little Kids, Big Talk series to take questions from the kids. The episode was posted to the ABC Kids’ Facebook page.

“Why is all drag queens so beautiful?” one girl asks.

“Oh wow – well, that’s a very lovely compliment,” Courtney replies.

“I think the cool thing about drag is that it’s about expressing how you feel, and I think that there’s something really beautiful about people being themselves.”

Another boy asks whether people treat Courtney differently “when you’re Shane”.

“They do actually. It’s quite interesting because when I am dressed up as Shane … I present looking like a boy and people treat me differently,” he says.

“Regardless of how I look, the world looks the same to me.

“But sometimes people look differently and react differently to me depending on how I’m dressed.”

Another kid asked Courtney Act whether she likes being “called a boy or a girl”.

“I don’t really mind,” the drag queen replies.

“I find that as long as people are being kind and polite, then that is what is important.

“And I always find that whatever someone tells you they want to be called, it’s always best to listen to them and call them the name they want to be called.”

‘People told me that boys should look or act or feel a certain way’

Courtney Act, who is Brisbane-born Shane Jenek when out of drag, was also asked about difficult experiences growing up.

Courtney replied, “I was a young boy and people told me that boys should look or act or even feel a certain way.

“I always enjoyed more of the things that the girls liked when I was at school.

“And sometimes people said that boys shouldn’t like girls things and that boys should like sport and football. I preferred dancing and singing and colourful, fun things.”

Courtney also offered support to one boy who told the drag queen people had made fun of him for liking ballet.

“I think the world is changing and people are coming to understand that everybody, regardless of your body parts, should be able to do whatever they want to do,” Courtney explained.

