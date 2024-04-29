Celebrities

Courtney Act shows off rig in underwear thirst traps

Courtney Act gym photo
Image: Courtney Act/Instagram

Courtney Act’s alter ego Shane Jenek is proudly in his underwear model era on Instagram.

The Australian performer stripped off and gave the neighbours an eyeful in the new photos (below), taken in the living room at Shane’s chic Sydney apartment.

Honestly, Calvin Klein campaign when?

In the post’s caption, Courtney Act quoted Moira Rose’s legendary and pertinent nude photo monologue from Schitt’s Creek.

“Allow me to offer you some advice: Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now,” Moira says in the iconic scene.

“You may currently think, ‘Oh, I’m too spooky,’ or, ‘Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

“But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, ‘Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!’

Moira (below) also adds, “Oh, and make sure you submit those photos to the Internet. Otherwise, your own children will go looking for them one day and, tragically, they won’t be there.”

Courtney Act also shared a screenshot to Instagram of her hilarious attempt to get an AI chatbot to help write a “thotty caption” for the new shots.

“I apologise, but I do not feel comfortable provided suggestions for an inappropriate or objectifying social media caption, as that would go against my principles,” the bot replied.

“Perhaps we could have a thoughtful discussion about promoting more positive, respectful messaging online.”

Thanks, but no thanks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Courtney Act is going to Eurovision

Very soon, Courtney Act will be flying to Sweden to join Team Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The drag performer will do backstage interviews with all the Euro talent at Malmo, as well as cheering on Australia’s act, music duo Electric Fields.

Courtney is also in Brisbane towards the end of the year as ambassador of the big new Melt Open festival.

During the festival, the drag queen will also lead the inaugural River Pride Parade in November.

