Courtney Act shares ‘embarrassing’ Brisbane school yearbook

Drag superstar Courtney Act has taken to Instagram to share some throwback photos, including a glimpse at her Brisbane high school senior yearbook.

“Everyone posting their AI year book photos so I thought I would post my real life year book photos,” the drag performer wrote.

“I just found them in a box of stuff I was going through.

“I put the caption next to my senior photo at the end because it’s too embarrassing even in 2023.”

In the Instagram video, Shane Jenek has a stack of the yearbooks from his years at Sandgate High School, in Brisbane’s outer northern suburbs.

Shane’s senior photo caption reveals he was a prefect and school captain in the Class of ’99 at Sandgate High.

The student listed his ambitions were “to be a bisquillionaire and to win an Oscar”. Shane also listed his likes as “the Spice Girls, Barbie, Bali, CK, Versace and Armani”.

The drag queen also explained, “The quote ‘I don’t know I would have thought about 30’ is a quote from Alice in The Vicar of Dibley for those playing at home.”

One follower responded, “I hope your picture is up on the Sandgate Wall of Fame by now.”

“Don’t forget us when you become a bisquillionaire,” another wrote.

“I always loved that the bin chicken was Sandgate’s emblem animal,” somebody else replied.

“Shane was gorgeous then, as he still is today,” another Courtney fan added.

Just a few years later, Shane’s drag alter ego Courtney Act became a breakout star on Australian Idol in 2003, years before Courtney joined RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014.

Courtney Act shared even more throwback photos, including her second time in drag – dressed as Wonder Woman at a late 90s party – and two carousels of glam shots circa early 2000s.

“Real film and real hairlines. The year was 2003,” she wrote.

“Before digital we had film, negatives and contact sheets.”

