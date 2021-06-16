Courtney Act returns to Australian TV screens with new ABC show.

Since reappearing on our television screens in 2014 for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, Courtney Act has been everywhere. From winning Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, to hosting her own TV show. Courtney was popping up across the globe before covid struck.

She has been spotted everywhere after returning to Australia from her hosting duties in the UK. From The Project to QandA and Dancing with the Stars she’s been performing pretty much everywhere.

But for now, it appears Courtney Act has settled her roots back on Aussie soil.

For how long? Who knows?

Courtney Act’s One Plus One

But what do we know? Courtney Act has been filming in Australia again.

This week Courtney was announced as the newest host for ABC program now named Courtney Act’s One plus One.

It’s the perfect fit for the TV darling who has not only carved a name for herself as a stunning stage performer.

Courtney Act, also well known for being articulate, passionate and political. Having made countless TV appearances Courtney has spoken of challenging gender stereotypes. She has been advocating for trans rights and constant LGBTIQA+ visibility in the international community.

It’s no surprise that this program will see her talking with prominent Australians from around the country about the changes they are making.

“It’s not often I get the chance to be the person actually asking the questions and so this was a wonderful opportunity to feed my curious nature and delve into the lives and stories of these really captivating people.”

When to watch?

Over the course of five episodes, Courtney will interview young game-changers who are making their mark across the country. Including Lisa Origliasso, Nat’s what I reckon, Mitch Tambo, Aweng Chuol and Thomas King.

Each conversation will explore and document the changes these young people are making in the country.

Over the last ten years, this captivating local program has evolved and grown.

An ever-changing rotation of hosts has seen it dive into some of Australia’s most interesting personalities and their life stories.

Putting Courtney on the other side of these conversations will make for a fascinating television journey.

If the preview is anything to go by it’s going to be a very ‘Courtney Act‘ production with plenty of light, laughter and inspiration.

You can catch her on Courtney Act’s One plus One on Monday, June 28 on ABC.

