Courtney Act returns as host for One Plus One on ABCTV

Drag Race superstar Courtney Act has returned to Australian screens as host of the second season of One Plus One on ABCTV.

After a successful first season she has returned for a more in depth season two.

And the guest list looks even more exciting than season one.

Courtney Act returns

Courtney Acct has fast become the darling of Australian television.

After appearing on just about everything in recent years, including almost winning Dancing With The Stars twice, she has also cemented herself as a stellar television presenter.

Her first season saw her interview interesting Australian personalities including “Nat’s What I Reckon,” Mitch Tambo and Lisa Origliasso.

Season two will see the star interviewing eight new subjects.

The theme of this season being “fame.”

One Plus One: Navigating identity under the spotlight

In the first episode of the season Courtney interviewed Australian icon Mark Trevorrow, famously known as entertainer Bob Downe.

It was a nostalgic interview for Courtney Act who recalled seeing the star on screen as a child.

“One of the first glimmers of queerness that I saw on Australian television was when Bob Downe was on Good Morning Australia with Bert Newton back in the 90s” she recalled.

The interview was a chance for Courtney to reflect, with Trevorrow being just one of many guests hand picked by the star.

Over the course of the season she will interview other Australian stars who have come out publicly as they navigated their identity under the public spotlight.

Guests will also include transgender actor and activist Georgie Stone, gay professional Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo and author Renee McBryde.

“One Plus One is such a great opportunity to curate a list of people with different stories that I love and I think are great to amplify” she said.

“All the people that I’ve spoken to for One Plus One are real outliers in that they’re all people who didn’t accept the status quo and defined who they were on who they really were,” Courtney adds.

“I think there’s something really exciting and empowering and beautiful about that.”

One Plus One will air on the ABC on Thursday nights, watch the trailer for season one below.