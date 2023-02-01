Drag performer Courtney Act has come face-to-face with her first ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

The wax doppelganger of the drag superstar is dressed in Courtney’s rainbow Mardi Gras 2020 outfit with a big blonde ponytail.

Courtney’s wax doppelganger wears a Swarovski covered Marco Marco dress and sparkly Louboutins donated by the drag queen herself.

The figure has been in the works for a year, with the 40-year-old sitting for five arts as workers took over 100 measurements and 300 photos in a five-hour sitting.

“Anyone growing up in my generation thinks of being a Madame Tussauds wax figure as this unrealistic wild and crazy dream,” Courtney said on Wednesday.

“I am incredibly honoured. I think I look uncomfortably unrealistic.

“It’s so anatomically correct, even capturing my webbed toe.

“And I didn’t know my ass looked that good.”

Drag queens react to Courtney Act wax figure

To coincide with Sydney WorldPride this month, Courtney Act’s wax figure is in Madame Tussauds Sydney’s PRIDE zone.

At the launch on Wednesday morning, Courtney Act prank-called some drag friends, asking her Drag Race season six sister Bianca Del Rio for her thoughts over FaceTime.

Bianca asked, “Have you had some work done?” but later added “I can tell she has more personality than you.”

Other drag queens reacted to seeing “the gayest candle ever” on social media.

“That’s the gayest candle I’ve ever seen!!! Congrats,” Kita Mean wrote.

“Omfg!!!!! I can’t wait to make out with her!!!” Kween Kong wrote.

“But where are her eyes looking?” Willam asked.

Sydney is preparing to host the LGBTIQ+ mega-festival February 17 to March 5, 2023, for the first time in the southern hemisphere.

It’ll coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival.

As well as the usual Mardi Gras favourites, Sydney WorldPride will also take over the city with over 300 events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.