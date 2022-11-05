Courtney Act joins cast of arena rock musical We Will Rock You

Courtney Act has joined the cast of an all-new arena production of Queen and Ben Elton’s high-octane rock musical We Will Rock You from January.

The all-new arena production of We Will Rock You features Queen’s greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, I Want to Break Free, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Somebody To Love, Under Pressure, A Kind of Magic and more.

Courtney will play the Killer Queen characters (in all cities except Sydney). Comedian and Kath & Kim actor Peter Rowsthorn will play the hilarious Buddy.

Joining them are stage favourites Ross Chisari as Galileo, Kirby Lunn as Scaramouche, John O’Hara as Khashoggi, Peter Murphy as Brit, and Cat Deller as Oz.

An ensemble of over 500 performers will support the principal cast, making this production of We Will Rock You the largest ever staged.

Courtney Act has shared photos to Instagram of her We Will Rock You looks, and said she’ll be “painting for the back of the arena.”

AVT Live Entertainment Group’s Tim O’Connor said We Will Rock You is “a celebration of some of the best rock music ever written – it’s just hit after hit after hit.”

“For the last two decades, ‘We Will Rock You’ has played in theatres all over the world, bringing the music of Queen into a more traditional theatre setting,” he said.

“With this show, we’re taking it back to where it belongs, into an arena setting with pumping sound and lights and all the energy of a rock concert that we’ve so missed through the pandemic.”

See the We Will Rock You dates below and book tickets here

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: 13 and 14 January 2023

Adelaide Entertainment Centre: 27 and 28 January 2023

RAC Arena, Perth: 22 April 2023

John Cain Arena, Melbourne: 7 and 8 July 2023

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: 6 and 7 October 2023

Newcastle Entertainment Centre: 19 – 21 January 2024

