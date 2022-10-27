Courtney Act makes Play School debut and the book she read is perfect

Courtney Act has served Drag Queen Story Time in a new appearance with one of the stars of ABC children’s favourite Play School.

The drag performer has made her debut on Play School spinoff show Play School Story Time. Since 2017, the show has brought together a different celebrity and the iconic Play School toys each episode to read a childrens’ story to young viewers.

Courtney has appeared in a new episode of the show, with Play School star Humpty Dumpty. She reads picture book The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick, a “heartwarming celebration of individuality, identity, and dressing to suit yourself.”

“It’s almost Frankie’s birthday and everything is ready — except for something to wear. All of her party dresses feel wrong,” the book’s synopsis reads.

“Her family tries to help, but it’s no good. What Frankie longs for is a spectacular suit. Can Frankie find the outfit of her dreams?”

Courtney Act’s episode screened on ABC Kids on Friday morning, and is available to stream on ABC iview now.

The performer excitedly posted some photos from the Play School shoot to her Instagram.

“Join Humpty and me for Play School’s Story Time,” Courtney wrote.

“Humpty put on some sequins just for me.”

Courtney Act is on Play School and people are excited

Parents from across the country responded to the Courtney Act’s post with excitement, saying they and their children had waited for her episode and couldn’t wait to watch.

“I feel like this is the peak of making it in aussie showbiz! This warms my heart,” one person wrote.

“If I were an infant I think Courtney would be my idol for life. Can you imagine a life size Barbie resplendent as this leading story time! Dead!” another wrote.

“My almost 3 year old son keeps seeing you on the ads and gets so excited! Can’t wait for your episode to air. We will be watching,” somebody else wrote.

Stream Courtney Act’s episode of Play School Story Time on ABC iview.

