Courtney Act is coming to Neighbours this week

Aussie drag star Courtney Act and musician Jake Shears are appearing on Neighbours this week.

For the last 12 months fans have waited for the soap to show scenes they filmed at Mardi Gras and this Friday they’ll finally air.

Advertisements

In the storyline, Neighbours gay couple David and Aaron head to Sydney to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities.

On a Sydney street, the pair bump into Courtney and Jake Shears, the former Scissor Sisters frontman.

The long-running soap usually films scenes several months in advance, but has held onto the footage filmed last year.

Network 10 has confirmed the scenes will finally air on 10 Peach this Friday ahead of the 2020 Mardi Gras Parade this weekend.

Courtney Act confirmed her guest appearance last year and you could tell she was very excited about it.

She shout-tweeted at her fans, “I’M GONNA BE ON NEIGHBOURS!!!

“Right, that’s it, I’m done, I’m hanging up my wig. I’ve reached Peak ‘Straya. The mythical Fair Go. Advance Australia Fairy!

“Thank you to the two lovely gays of Ramsey St, @takayah & @mattywilson who so delicately held my hand through my first acting gig since high school!”

Neighbours had a float in Mardi Gras last year

In 2018, Neighbours featured the first legal same-sex wedding on an Australian drama as Aaron and David tied the knot.

Comedian and marriage equality campaigner Magda Szubanski played the couple’s celebrant, Jemima, in the wedding episodes.

As well as filming the footage at last year’s Mardi Gras parade, Neighbours also had their own float at the event.

Advertisements

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said at the time, “Everyone is welcome on Ramsay Street.

“Television is powerful and we’ll also be filming a storyline around the Mardi Gras parade. Love is love and it’s here to stay on Neighbours.”

Meanwhile, rival Channel 7 soap Home and Away was rocked by allegations of homophobia last month.

Fans discovered that lesbian couple Willow and Alex’s kisses were missing from the Australian version despite screening in New Zealand.

Channel 7 claimed it accidentally aired the wrong versions of the episodes and blamed the edits on “human error”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.