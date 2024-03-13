Courtney Act headlines Olivia Newton-John tribute concert

International drag superstar and singer, Courtney Act, is set to join Queensland Symphony Orchestra as host and performer for Hopelessly Devoted: A Celebration of Olivia Newton-John.

Hopelessly Devoted: A Celebration of Olivia Newton-John is set to make Magic at the QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on April 6.

Courtney will be the fabulous host for both concerts, joining stars of the stage and screen. David Campbell, Jess Hitchcock, Georgina Hopson and Christie Wheelan Browne are all set to co-star.

Orchestral arrangements of her songs will be crafted by conductor, Nicholas Buc and performed by QSO.

Courtney’s the one that we want!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Born in Brisbane and known as Shane Jenek out of drag, Courtney Act made waves in 2003 by auditioning in drag and placing 13th in the first season of Australian Idol.

She then went on to tie for runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race U.S. season 6 and won Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018. Courtney has become an Australian household name, representing the LGBTQIA+ community on a number of TV shows, specials and Pride events.

QSO Chief Executive, Yarmila Alfonzetti is relishing the groundbreaking collaboration saying:

“Courtney Act will make very welcome history (herstory) as the first drag queen to share the stage with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.”

Courtney, herself, couldn’t be more excited to be joining QSO on stage for this celebration of Olivia Newton-John.

“Who isn’t a fan of Olivia Newton-John?” Courtney asks.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate her music and legacy alongside Queensland Symphony Orchestra. It promises to be an incredible evening!”

All about Olivia

The queers and Olivia Newton-John have always gone together like “rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Starting her career in 1971, Newton-John had several pop hits in Australia, the UK and the US. Honestly I Love You became her signature song and first pop number-one.

Then in 1978, Olivia Newton-John was immortalised alongside John Travolta in the ridiculously fun movie musical, Grease.

It was here that generation after generation would fall in love with Sandy, the bright-eyed, sweet-as-pie Aussie high schooler from Rydell High.

Soon after in 1980, Newton-John went on to star in the cult film, Xanadu. A critical failure at the time, its soundtrack would then go on to be certified double platinum with five top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Olivia’s Physical video and LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

In 1981, one year after Xanadu’s release, Olivia struck double platinum with Physical. It spent ten sexy weeks atop the Billboard Top 100.

The saucy, satirical music video for Physical was also where Olivia solidified her status as a queer icon.

Olivia starred as a flirty fitness instructor alongside oiled-up hunks in short-shorts, and some not-so-ripped men used for comedic effect (it was the problematic 80s).

Despite the overtly sexual nature of the video, it was the original end of this video clip that found controversy. Two of the oil-drenched himbos walked through the doors of this bathhouse set hand-in-hand.

This resulted in MTV clutching its pearls and removing the homoerotic closing shot before it was aired. This, however, still wasn’t enough to stop it from becoming one of the most iconic music videos of the decade.

Olivia brought awareness to the global AIDS crisis by appearing in the 1996 film, It’s My Party, one of the first feature films that addressed the topic of AIDS patients dying with dignity.

Olivia was also a vocal advocate for marriage equality in the 2010s, being one of the first celebrities to show her public support for the movement in Australia.

Live your Olivia fantasy

QSO wants to see you dress in your Olivia Newton-John fantasy best!

Dress in 80s glam, roller disco realness or full Grease glory. Whatever your inner or outer drag desires, you are welcome!

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and fans of a camp ol’ time will not be disappointed with a ticket to Hopelessly Devoted: A Celebration of Olivia Newton-John.

Grab your tickets from QSO now!

Read next:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.