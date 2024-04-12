Courtney Act has a big plan for her trip to Eurovision 2024

Courtney Act will travel to Sweden soon to join the Australian team at the Eurovision Song Contest, cheering on our act Electric Fields but with ambitions of her own for the competition.

SBS announced today the drag superstar is joining our hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst on the ground in Malmö, Sweden next month.

Courtney says it’s her first time and she’s “the excited new girl on the team” doing behind-the-scenes interviews for SBS’ telecast.

This year, our Eurovision act is electronic music duo Electric Fields – vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboard player Michael Ross. Courtney has known them both since they competed together for a spot at Eurovision in 2019.

“[We met] at Australia Decides, where Australia decided and it wasn’t on either of us, which is fine,” Courtney told Pedestrian.

“But now we’re both going to be in Malmö together, them on stage and me cheering from the sidelines.

“If Zaachariaha and Michael aren’t busy, hopefully, we can have some nice lunches and dinners in Sweden.”

‘Conchita Wurst always shows me a good time’

Courtney Act said she’s also planning a kiki with Eurovision legend and friend Conchita Wurst while in Europe.

“Conchita always shows me a good time, anywhere in the world,” she said.

She plans to take notes on everything Eurovision because she says she “absolutely” sees herself as a future Eurovision Song Contest competitor. Category is: networking realness!

“Think of this as reconnaissance. I’m going into the Eurovision arena to watch it,” Courtney said.

“And I am, only in my own mind, going to take notes and see what it’s all about, how it works.

“So that when I get there in the future, I’ll be better acclimatised to represent Australia.”

Courtney said she reckons Australia’s made the top 10 so frequently because “we come from a faraway land and we love overseas things and we work really hard.”

“We love Eurovision, we love that pop sensibility,” the drag performer said

“We love to put on a show and I know Electric Fields are such wonderful performers.”

SBS confirms Eurovision dates and times

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest runs from Tuesday 7 May – Saturday 11 May (CEST) 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

SBS has confirmed the dates and time of their Australian broadcasts, so clear your schedules. Voting is only open to Aussies in the early morning broadcasts.

Live early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 8 May at 5:00am AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Friday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST

Primetime broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 10 May at 7:30pm AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 11 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST

