Courtney Act gives tour of chic apartment, complete with drag room

Courtney Act has given a tour of her chic, fully-furnished Sydney apartment, including her dedicated drag room.

In December, the drag star announced after years performing around the globe, she was back in Sydney and had bought her first ever home with a stunning view of Bondi.

At the time, Shane Jenek explained he’d moved all of Courtney’s drag out of storage on three continents into one apartment.

Now, the two-bedroom home is fully furnished and it looks gorgeous.

Courtney opened her doors to The Design Files and proudly gave a tour of her finished “Periwinkle Palace”.

“I don’t think I even imagined that my home would ever look like this,” the drag star explains.

“The closest feeling of comfort and enjoyment I’ve had is my childhood home where I grew up.

“And this home gives me that, but chic and elevated and I’m very excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Courtney said her drag room, featuring shoe wall, wig collection and full colourful wardrobe, was the biggest room in the two-bedroom apartment.

“Most people would have made the largest room their master bedroom, but I actually made it the drag room,” Courtney explains.

“It’s part walk-in wardrobe, dressing room, and YouTube studio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Earlier this month, we spoke to Courtney Act about returning to her hometown to host the inaugural Moreton Bay Pridefest.

Read next: Jacked Courtney Act hit the gym and served both Barbie and Ken

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.