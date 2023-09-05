Courtney Act explains simple reason she’s voting ‘yes’ on Voice

Courtney Act has thrown her support behind the “yes” vote for the Voice to Parliament referendum, opening up about the parallels she’s feeling to Australia’s marriage equality postal survey.

In an Instagram video, the Australian drag superstar reflected on her personal reaction to the queer community’s “own yes vote a few years ago.”

“I remember at the time, I thought it was about marriage. But I later realised it was about equality,” she said.

“We have another yes vote coming up in our country to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. This vote is also about equality.”

Courtney explained, “I remember when I found out two thirds of Australians had voted yes in support of marriage equality, it was such an overwhelming feeling of, ‘Wow, the majority of people think that the queers are alright.’

“I remember how it affected how I felt about myself in a positive way. I remember how it impacted how people feel about my community.

“My hope is that a resounding ‘yes’ on October 14, will be a message of solidarity to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and a message to the Parliament and the government to listen.”

Courtney Act says ‘it’s really quite simple’

Courtney Act said that the Voice to Parliament’s role as an advisory body to government and the parliament on matters concerning their communities “makes sense”.

“As a queer person, I want queer people involved in making the decisions that affect my life outcomes,” she said.

“Women should be involved in decisions affecting women’s health and women’s roles and women’s lives. It makes sense.

“We have had [a First Nations advisory body] before but politicians like to use minorities as footballs.

“The referendum will enshrine it in the Constitution, which means it can’t be taken away. It can be changed, but it will always be there.

“That consistency is paramount to ensuring that the recommendations that are made are able to be played out and seen to come to fruition and have positive changes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our country.

“I care about equality and equity for First Nations people and that’s why I’m voting yes. It’s really quite simple. I hope you vote yes too.”

LGBTIQIA+ groups back yes vote on Voice to Parliament referendum

Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum date as October 14, with both the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns now gearing up for the vote.

The referendum question is, “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

Last month, almost two dozen Australian LGBTQIA+ groups jointly supported the yes campaign.

At the time, Equality Australia released the “Inclusion Flag” artwork by Wiradjuri and Birpai artist Wayde Clarke.

Voice stems from ‘decades of First Nations activism’

CEO of BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation (pictured below) Shane Sturgiss spoke at the time of the importance of the referendum.

He said a yes vote will ensure First Nations people are recognised and “bring a level of fairness and equality that has not been seen in Australia before”.

“The Voice to Parliament stems from decades of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander activism,” Shane said.

“It’s a much needed reform to ensure Aboriginal people have a say in the issues that affect us.”

Shane added, “This is the second time our community has had the entire nation eyeballing them.

“Conversations are being had about them in homes around the country. Not all of them are favourable.

“Our queer community knows full well the fight for equality and to have our rights recognised. We know change is possible.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.