Courtney Act BridgeClimb show atop Sydney Harbour Bridge

Courtney Act became the first drag act to perform atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge Thursday night. The winner of Celebrity Big Brother UK and former RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up performed songs by Sia, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue to promote BridgeClimb.

BridgeClimb hosted the performance to launch their annual Mardi Gras celebrations.

All participants in BridgeClimb must wear compulsory safety suits on their ascent of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. While no doubt designed to protect, the suits do nothing to flatter.

“Wow, how stylish!” said no one ever of the grey and blue overalls.

However, Courtney Act tszujed hers up with some Opera House themed rainbow shoulder pads.

Courtney also managed to keep her wig on despite the blustery conditions atop the bridge. Luckily the predicted torrential rainstorms held off for the performance.

She spoke afterwards about how much fun she had.

“What a buzz to sing live on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Summit sundeck was definitely one of the most fabulous stages I’ve performed on and the crowd’s energy was phenomenal.”

Courtney Act and Sydney Harbour Bridge — icon meets icon

Before the show, BridgeClimb CEO Chris Zumwalt described Courtney’s performance as an ideal kick-off to Mardi Gras.

“This truly is an icon meets icon event. We can’t wait to see Courtney strut her stuff on the famous iron structure. This performance is the perfect way to kick off Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney, loud and proud.”

Other celebrities joined Courtney for the show. Amazing Race winners Tim and Rod made the climb along with chef Anna Polyviou and also celebrity personal trainers Blake Bridges and Heston Russell.

