Courtney Act bought her first home in Sydney and gave us all a tour

Courtney Act is back in Sydney and has made it official by buying her first ever home with a stunning view of Bondi.

Courtney has shared in a new YouTube video that after years of renting and living across multiple continents, she’s a homeowner for the first time.

After moving in, the drag queen’s alter ego Shane Jenek now plans to renovate, furnish and decorate the Sydney apartment on YouTube in web series The Courtney Chronicles.

“This move is particularly exciting because I’m a first homebuyer at the age of 40,” Shane explains in the video.

“I finally achieved the Great Australian Dream. I’m looking forward to moving into the new place.”

The performer says he’s had to move all his Courtney Act drag “out of storage on three continents into one itty bitty apartment.”

“I’m a bit nervous about leaving Elizabeth Bay where I’ve been [renting],” Shane explains in the video.

“I’ve settled and made a lovely group of friends after living overseas for 10 years.

“Now I’m in Bondi, I have to make Bondi friends I guess… so I’ll turn on Grindr and see how it goes.

“This is my new home, I hope you come on the journey with me to see what I do with the renovations and the decorations.”

Courtney fans flooded the comments with messages of congratulations and offered some really great design tips for the apartment.

Courtney Act hosting Sydney WorldPride events this summer

The drag queen, who’s spent years living in the UK, will be part of the mega-festival Sydney WorldPride this summer, which will draw international visitors to the city.

Courtney Act will host the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023.

The concert is one of the special WorldPride events on in addition to the usual Mardi Gras celebrations in the city.

