Courtney Act and Thelma Plum headlining Moreton Bay Pridefest

Moreton Bay local Courtney Act will headline the inaugural Moreton Bay PrideFest, a brand new all-ages LGBTQIA+ event in south east Queensland this June.

On June 10, Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine will come alive with rainbows, community and entertainment for the special event 40 minutes north of Brisbane.

Joining the Australian drag superstar on the entertainment lineup is Thelma Plum, Sneaky Sound System and Havana Brown. DJ Harry K and the Fluffy All Stars are also on the lineup.

Last month, a few hundred Moreton Bay locals created a human pride flag to celebrate the launch of the festival.Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism spokesperson Belinda Boyce said as the region grows, so does the local LGBTQIA+ community.

“Moreton Bay’s population is growing. With that comes a responsibility to be inclusive and make sure everyone’s happy and living their happiest, healthiest, safest lives,” she said.

“We want everyone in our community to know that you can be part of the queer community and live, work and study here.

“You don’t need to flee to Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne. Our community celebrates and supports and loves you, no matter how you identify.”

Performers, charities and businesses can get involved with Moreton Bay PrideFest

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Cr Peter Flannery said the inaugural PrideFest event is “an explosion of colour, music, dance, and comedy like nothing Moreton Bay has ever seen”.

The Queensland event will also connect community members with support services and networks available in the region.

Moreton Bay PrideFest has called for local performers, vendors and businesses who want to support the event to get in touch.

LGBTQIA+ charities and not-for-profits can also apply for a free stall at the event.

Moreton Bay PrideFest is at Pine Rivers Park, Strathpine on June 10, 2023. Tickets on sale now. Find out more at the website here.

