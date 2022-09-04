Court shown video taken hours after Anthony Stott’s death

A Lismore court last week saw video of a police interview with Lauren Grainger accused of the aggravated kidnapping of Anthony Stott before his death in February 2021.

The popular teacher and much-loved member of the Aqualicious Masters Swimming Club, visited his parents in Sydney in February 2020 following a South American holiday. He then flew home to Brisbane, reportedly acting strangely during the flight. His father requested a police check after Anthony failed to show up for work on February 10.

Earlier that morning, police found Anthony Stott’s BMW abandoned in the middle of the M1 in northern NSW. Speed cameras recorded the vehicle exceeding the speed limit on the highway earlier.

Then at about 7 am on the same morning, Anthony ran onto the M1 and was hit by a semi-trailer .

Police soon discovered that three people at a nearby farmhouse previously tied the teacher up after he arrived there early in the morning.

Late last year, Mark Frost and Craig Button pleaded guilty to detaining and assaulting Anthony Stott to obtain advantage. Frost lived at the farm with partner Lauren Grainger and their friend Button stayed at the farm that night after a nine-hour drinking session.

Video interview

On Friday morning, a Lismore court saw video of a police interview with Grainger filmed at the farmhouse a day later.

Lauren Grainger has pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping.

She told police that the dead man appeared at the house early in the morning carrying a knife.

“It was early in the morning, it was dark, he came up the back steps.

“I just screamed and he came running in the back door of the house and he had a knife.

“And I was like, ‘what the f_ck?, what are you doing?’

“He’s like ‘I’ve been in the kitchen, I’ve come into the kitchen to steal your money’.”

Grainger then said she and Frost ‘marched’ Anthony Stott to an outside shed and tied him up. Police then asked her to explain what happened in the three hours before Anthony ran onto the M1.

“What happened between 4 am and 7 am? It’s really important you tell us the truth.

“You tell us he just walked out to the shed and just walked off … that’s not three hours.”

Grainger said she tried to deal with the situation herself when Anthony Stott showed up at the farmhouse.

“I tried to restrain him”

“Me being an idiot, I tried to restrain him.

“He walked out of here.”

According to a previous police brief, Grainger, Frost and Button tied Anthony Stott to the chair and bashed him with golf clubs. Police divers later retrieved the chair from a nearby waterway.

The three also photographed their captive and texted images to friends asking if anyone knew who he was.

None of the three have ever explained why they did not call the police when an intruder entered their property late at night.

Frost and Button previously received reduced sentences in return for evidence against Grainger. The case continues Monday with Grainger expected to give evidence.

