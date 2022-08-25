Court reunites lesbian couple Adhila Nassarin & Fathima Noora

An Indian court has reunited a lesbian couple forcibly separated by their parents. Adhila Nassarin and Fathima Noora, both 23, were forced apart by their Muslim parents in the Indian state of Kerala.

The two women met and fell in love while studying in Saudi Arabia. However, they separated on their return to India because of parental pressure.

But after completing their degrees at different Indian colleges, both got jobs and moved out of home. They started living together in May 2022.

However, their parents again forced them apart, this time attempting to marry one of the girls off to a man.

Adhila Nassarin first pleaded her and Fathima Noora’s case on social media. But she later approached the Kerala High Court with a habeas corpus plea.

At the end of May, the court declared in the two women’s favour, allowing them to again live together.

Adhila Nassarin and Fathima Noora immediately set up home again and three months later say that most neighbours people now treat them as any other young couple.

Fathima said the couple now want to look to the future.

“We do not want to live in our past so we left our hardships for now — we want to live our life in full. We need a happy and contended life and be least bothered about what society and others say.

“Often parents see same-sex love as a psychological problem and sexual deviation and force treatment and endless rounds of counselling. Soon, social alienation, discrimination, violence and abuse follows. It is difficult to come out of these torturing rounds. In our case, our economic independence played a key role.”

India repealed the law against male homosexuality in 2018 but many queer Indians still endure discrimination, social and familial ostracisation, and violence.

