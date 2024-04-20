LGBT News

Courier-Mail commenters again outraged by unisex toilets

Commenters at Murdoch’s Brisbane paper, the Courier-Mail, have their knickers in a twist over unisex toilets again.

Oh, there’s nothing that quite gets the old farts going like unisex toilets.

Who are the commenters at the Courier-Mail? Basically, the ghosts of the Bjelke Petersen government. Most of them are dead but refuse to move on.

Once, they moaned about the curtains fading because of the extra sunshine we endured during a daylight saving trial.

But now it’s all unisex toilets and woke, woke, wokity, woken woke.

An article on Brisbane State High School installing unisex toilets prompted the latest surge of right-wing outrage.

The school has numerous toilet facilities and, to comply with Education Department guidelines, recently converted the P Block (kid you not!) facilities into unisex toilets.

Pissing everywhere

The Courier-Mail claims boys using the unisex toilets have been intimidating girls and pissing on the seats and sanitary bins.

“You have boys using those cubicles that were originally for girls pissing everywhere,” the paper alleges an anonymous parent told them.

The Education Department denied the indiscriminate pissing.

“Allegations that male students were intimidating girls or urinating on the toilet seats and sanitary bins in this toilet facility are unfounded.”

But the Courier-Mail commenters are unconcerned with truth.

“What about students who identify as cats?” asked Trevor, who seems to cling to a belief in a bullshit story published in the Courier some time back.

Chris reassured him that “there’s probably one cubicle with a litter tray.”

Diana tells an outright lie, not unusual behaviour for the right-wing trolls that infest social media and other online forums.

“They have already been requested, and the cleaners have refused to deal with them – they are cleaners, not animal minders.”

Where is the f*cking Grim Reaper when you need him?

Shit hits the fan over fiendish plot to install unisex toilets.

Gender-neutral toilets greet Margaret Court at Australian Open.

Gender-neutral golf tees – cue outrage in four, three, two…

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

