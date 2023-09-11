Couple had ‘GRINDR’ number plate for years before discovering app

A tradie whose wife gifted him the personalised “GRINDR” registration plate years before they discovered the gay hookup app has now put it up for sale.

In an interview on The Project, the couple said their car always attracted a mysterious amount of attention but they could never figure out why.

Chris Herbing explained that in Victoria around 15 years ago, she had gifted her husband Steve the custom rego plate “Grindr”. He was working as a precision metal grinder at the time, and Grindr was only just invented in 2009.

“We were driving down Hoddle Street [in Melbourne] one afternoon,” Christine recalled.

“A friend of mine who’s a line dancer, and who’s gay and gorgeous and single… pulled up alongside us.

“He’s beeping at the horn and carrying on. Then he starts ringing me and goes, ‘Your number plate! Your number plate!’”

Steve suddenly had an explanation for why other men would wink at him and blow him kisses when stopped at traffic lights.

He recalled his first reaction was, “Well, we thought of it first”.

“My engineering business was involved in precision grinding,” he said.

“A lot of people were getting number plates like ‘builder’ and ‘Chippy’. Chris said I could get ‘Grinder’.”

Couple give up GRINDR registration plate after move

Chris went ahead and did that. She said the spelling with one letter missing was the only way the word would fit on the plate.

But now the couple have now moved and want to pass the personalised plate on. After their kids said no, they’ve put it up for sale.

“We’re now living up in Queensland so we had to get the car re-registered,” Chris explained.

Steve and Christine have put the GRINDR numberplate on sale to a motorist in Victoria.

Tradie Steve Herbing received the number plate 'GRINDR' from his wife, Chris, 15 years ago, before a dating app of the same name existed. Now, the plates are up for grabs, and the duo tell us all about it. pic.twitter.com/LWRxup1IST — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 8, 2023

