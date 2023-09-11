VIC

Couple had ‘GRINDR’ number plate for years before discovering app

Jordan Hirst
Queensland couple had Grindr number plate for years
Images: The Project

A tradie whose wife gifted him the personalised “GRINDR” registration plate years before they discovered the gay hookup app has now put it up for sale.

In an interview on The Project, the couple said their car always attracted a mysterious amount of attention but they could never figure out why.

Chris Herbing explained that in Victoria around 15 years ago, she had gifted her husband Steve the custom rego plate “Grindr”. He was working as a precision metal grinder at the time, and Grindr was only just invented in 2009.

“We were driving down Hoddle Street [in Melbourne] one afternoon,” Christine recalled.

“A friend of mine who’s a line dancer, and who’s gay and gorgeous and single… pulled up alongside us.

“He’s beeping at the horn and carrying on. Then he starts ringing me and goes, ‘Your number plate! Your number plate!’”

Steve suddenly had an explanation for why other men would wink at him and blow him kisses when stopped at traffic lights.

He recalled his first reaction was, “Well, we thought of it first”.

“My engineering business was involved in precision grinding,” he said.

“A lot of people were getting number plates like ‘builder’ and ‘Chippy’. Chris said I could get ‘Grinder’.”

Couple give up GRINDR registration plate after move

Chris went ahead and did that. She said the spelling with one letter missing was the only way the word would fit on the plate.

But now the couple have now moved and want to pass the personalised plate on. After their kids said no, they’ve put it up for sale.

“We’re now living up in Queensland so we had to get the car re-registered,” Chris explained.

Steve and Christine have put the GRINDR numberplate on sale to a motorist in Victoria.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Melbourne drag queen Kat Zowthabag does Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie onstage
Melbourne drag queen nails her Weird Barbie number
Josh Cavallo's jersey is in a new Pride Showcase in the Australian Sports Museum
‘An honour’: Josh Cavallo immortalised in Australian Sports Museum
Victoria Liberal MP Moira Deeming with anti-trans activist Posie Parker
Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to sue Vic Liberals for defamation
Brenda Blessed auditions on The Voice Australia
Drag queen Brenda Bressed belted out a Cher classic on The Voice
Christina Aguilera on Drag Race
Christina Aguilera returns for first Aussie show in 15 years
Sex worker and comedian Bella Green has died in Melbourne
‘Last hurrah’: Comic Bella Green’s funeral planned for Melbourne