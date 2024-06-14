Celebrities

Country hunk Orville Peck rides bareback in nude photoshoot

Orville Peck for Paper Magazine
Image: Paper Magazine/Instagram

Out country music hunk Orville Peck has teased the removal of his signature face mask as he takes off the rest of his clothes in a nude shoot for Paper Magazine.

On the Paper cover, the US singer is seen in the buff as he sits atop a life-size, balloon-animal bull.

Other photos have Orville with his bare ass on full display, getting wet in a white t-shirt, and wearing gold hotpants in a stage show.

Another of the photos pays homage to Chris Evans’ whipped cream nude scene in Not Another Teen Movie. References on point!

The Paper Magazine shoot comes after the country music singer released duet EP Stampede: Vol 1. On it, Orville collaborates with artists like Willie Nelson – who sings a gay cowboy love song with Orville – and Elton John.

Orville also recently duetted with Kylie Minogue on Midnight Ride. That track is on the upcoming second volume of Stampede.

Orville Peck could take off the mask completely

For Paper Magazine, Orville had a chat with drag star Gottmik, and the pair discussed Orville’s signature mask.

But Orville acknowledged that his face coverings are “shrinking” and he’s “sort of revealing a little more and more each time”. The singer joked to Gottmik that maybe it’ll soon become “just a little eye patch.”

“I really like evolution with artists, and I think the mask has always meant a lot to me artistically,” he said.

“But I start to become bored of it… Not to get too deep about it, but it’s sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music and everything. So it’s kind of just an evolution.

“I don’t know where it’ll end up and I don’t know how it’ll look in the end. I don’t make any plans about it.”

 

