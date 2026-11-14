Countess Luann drops hot new single to get the gays ready for a sizzling summer

She’s the cabaret queen of reality TV, and knows how to give the gays what they want. Countess Luann has dropped a delicious new single, to all the boys, with a sizzling, sexy video ahead of her Australian 2027 tour.
Following sold-out shows around the world, The Real Housewives of New York and The Golden Life is bringing ‘the love tour’ down under for five exclusive shows in February.
Countess Luann will be singing all the favourite hits, including Money Can’t Buy You Class, Chic C’est La Vie, Girl Code, Feelin’ Jovani and Marry F Kill.
She will also debut her brand-new song live down under, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.
In the lead-up to her Aussie tour, Luanne has just dropped the delicious brand-new single and a sexy music video that has us panting for summer to arrive.
The Australian tour arrives at a whirlwind time for Luann.
A mainstay in reality television for nearly twenty years, she built a cult following while on The Real Housewives of New York City.
Luann was recently ranked the #1 most popular Housewife by TV Guide across all 46 Housewives franchise-wide and is currently appearing in The Golden Life, available to stream now on Hayu.
Related content:
- Okay but Countess Luann is bringing her ‘THE LOVE TOUR’ to Australia
- ‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps opens up about her first lesbian experience
- The Real Housewives of Melbourne is officially making a comeback, bringing Gina Liano along with it
Countess Luann makes a splash with MISTR
Hit the pool with Luann as she appears alongside scantly clad fellas in swimsuits. (Luann always understands the assignment.)
The music video was sponsored by MISTR.
The online sexual health platform helps adults access free online PrEP and STI testing and long-term HIV care.
Luann tells the “boys and billionaires” to “have no fear” because their Countess is here!
The lyrics to the song reference past romances and are dedicated to the men she has loved. From the looks of the music video, I want to love them too!
“I’m a hopeless romantic, ’cause I’ve been married twice and I love my boys,” Luann told E! News at The Golden Life premiere.
“I am so lucky to be able to sing and recreate that song into a dance song. That’s really how the tour started, which is how the song came to me.”
“I said, ‘You know what, I have to make it my own,’ and I did.”
Money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you a ticket
The Love Tour is directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, whose credits include work with Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and Kristin Chenoweth.
Luann’s Australian tour kicks off in Perth. From there, Luann will shimmy through Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and end in Melbourne.
Money can’t buy you class. But it can buy you a ticket to THE LOVE TOUR.
Get tickets via Destroy All Lines.
Tour dates:
Monday 22 February – Astor Theatre, Perth
Wednesday 24 February – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Thursday 25 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 27 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday 28 February – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.