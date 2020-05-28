Cosmetic physician recommends minimally invasive procedures

Brisbane cosmetic physician Dr Scott Allison says it comes as no surprise that people desire safe, effective and affordable non-surgical cosmetic procedures following the long months of social isolation. As restrictions ease people wanting to look their best are making appointments for dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

Dr Allison said, apart from the financial saving, dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections are minimally invasive. They offer healthy, vibrant and younger-looking skin. Also, results are noticeable within a few days. Nearly all patients can resume normal activity almost immediately following the procedure.

Personal appearance amid a pandemic

During the last few months, hair salons, beauty parlours and cosmetic injectors remained off-limits. For many people, appearance and personal grooming took a back seat. But with restrictions eased, we can now all again present a professional appearance. That will prove important in the highly competitive job market created out of COVID-19 job losses.

Some of those lucky enough to retain their employment will return to their previous bricks and mortar workplace. Others, however, will continue to work remotely. The work-at-home culture that seemed cutting edge pre-pandemic has quickly become the new norm. Indeed, it now seems that COVID-19 will act as a catalyst to transform work culture with many more people routinely working from home.

But with the near-universal uptake of video conferencing, personal grooming and appearance will remain important. Of course, webcams can prove unforgiving. However, dermal filler and anti-wrinkle injections can erase not just fine lines and wrinkles but also the self-doubt caused by your onscreen appearance.

Dr Allison told QNews, “The ageing process can be a very difficult process to accept. Let’s face it. We all want healthy, vibrant and younger-looking skin. The good news is that we don’t have to accept growing old gracefully. No way!”

Wind back the clock with Brisbane cosmetic physician Dr Scott Allison

Dr Scott Allison, Brisbane Cosmetic Physician

As medical doctors, cosmetic physicians undergo advanced training. They are recognised experts in the field of cosmetic medicine. Cosmetic physicians provide a high standard of medical care, established and maintained by the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia.

Dr Allison graduated from the Medical School at the University of Queensland in 2011. He is a Full Member of the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia and a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

During his initial residency at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, he worked in a variety of areas including dermatology, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, emergency medicine, and infectious diseases. He later undertook specialist training in cosmetic medicine locally and internationally. He previously completed a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and a Master of Public Health.

Currently, Dr Allison is completing a Master of Science in Aesthetic Medicine at the Queen Mary University of London.

In 2016, Dr Allison was awarded RACGP Queensland Registrar of the Year. He has also been the recipient of several grants to present research internationally.

Dr Allison is also a Medical Officer Reservist in the Australian Army and a Senior Lecturer for UQ School of Medicine.

Dermal Filler and Anti-Wrinkle Injections — Minimally invasive procedures

With his main focus on minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, Dr Allison’s services include dermal filler and anti-wrinkle injections, thread lifts of the face & neck, fat dissolving injections and also cosmetic dermatology.

Dr Allison is an advocate for his patients. He strives to provide the highest standard of care in cosmetic medicine.

