CORONAVIRUS: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive

Tom Hanks has revealed he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus here in Australia.

The pair have taken up residence on the Gold Coast where Hanks has been filming the new Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis Presley.

Advertisements

But now it seems they will be spending some time in isolation.

Earlier today, Hanks took to Instagram to reveal he and his wife Rita have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He said that after feeling tired and exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the pair decided to arrange to some tests.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“We were tested for coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

Hanks said from here on out, all he and Wilson can do is wait.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he said.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Coronavirus declared pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic.

But Hanks doesn’t seem too worried and has promised to keep “the world posted and updated”.

His son, Chet Hanks has been just as nonchalant, also taking to Instagram to talk about his parents’ diagnosis.

Advertisements

“They’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping, but they’re just going through the necessary health precautions,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.

“I think it’s going to be alright.”

Production on the Luhrmann film was set to start on Monday but has been temporarily suspended.

Instead, the US production company, Warner Bros said in a statement to protect its employees, it will be “taking precautions”.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” Warner Bros said.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Hanks and Wilson will remain in isolation until further notice.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.