Conversion therapy survivor Glen Worrell petitions for change

Conversion therapy survivor Glen Worrell has launched a petition to ban conversion therapy in Tasmania.

Last month, Glen spoke to QNews about his experience undergoing conversion therapy over two decades.

Now a passionate advocate for reform, Glen said he still held regrets about the years lost to conversion practices.

“I’ll never get those back,” he said.

Following the release of a Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) report, Glen and other advocates have launched a petition urging the state government to take action.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said the evidence showed that conversion practices cause immense harm, and are ineffective.

Dr Mercer-Mapstone said the public’s response to the TLRI report had been shock, with many Tasmanians unaware that conversion practices still occurred.

“A petition is an excellent way to show our state politicians that the public is behind reform,” she said.

It comes as Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed he would implement the TLRI’s recommendations.

Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said Equality Tasmania commended Premier Rockliff’s commitment to legislative change.

“We commend Mr Rockliff for championing reform and look forward to working together to ensure legislation brings these cruel and futile practices to an end,” she said.

Tasmanian citizens can sign the petition urging the state government to take action.

You can sign the petition here.

