Conversion therapy report subject to church ‘misinformation campaign’

The Tasmanian Law Reform Institute has responded to an article criticizing its report on conversion therapy.

A recent article in the Tasmanian Catholic Standard has received backlash from LGBTQIA+ advocates.

The article claimed that the TLRI’s report on conversion therapy would “force” medical professionals to affirm transgender patients.

The article went on to say that the report could have “widespread consequences” for freedom of speech and religion.

In response to the article, the TLRI released a statement on Monday.

In the statement, the TLRI said the current Australian standard of care for trans and gender diverse people is gender-affirming.

The TLRI has recommended a conscientious objection for those medical professionals who cannot meet this standard.

The Institute recommended that professional medical bodies specify treatment guidelines for trans and gender-diverse people.

The report said this was necessary to prevent "unqualified, untrained and unlicensed people making pseudoscientific representations". Their report found that treatment should "only be carried out by qualified health professionals, according to contemporary clinical health care standards".

Conversion therapy causes ‘profound harm’

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome welcomed the statement from the TLRI.

“I congratulate the TLRI for responding to the misinformation campaign we are seeing from the Catholic Archdiocese of Hobart,” he said.

“[It is evident] that the Archdiocese is conducting a misinformation campaign, not to protect medical practitioners, but because it wants the door to conversion practices left open.

“The Archdiocese must answer a simple question; why does it want to jeopardise the wellbeing of trans and gender diverse people by subjecting them to unprofessional medical practitioners or quacks who are completely unqualified?