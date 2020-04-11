Contrasting lockdown eye candy: Connor Peters & Peter Connor

Connor Peters is an Australian adult entertainer and Peter Connor Spanish. In these days of social distancing, with casual sex not a thing for a while, porn provides a welcome distraction from the cares of the world. So, rather than worry yourself silly about the lack of sexual opportunity, check out some of the lockdown eye candy available at OnlyFans and elsewhere. Why not enjoy a good old time at home in safety?

Besides the similarity in their names, both Peter and Connor are gay and both are versatile. They each also boast large uncut endowments, and both provide plenty of stimulating entertainment on their Twitter pages.

While we can’t link to adult content here, they provide links to their studio content on their Twitter pages. Connor Peters also hosts an OnlyFans site. If the content on his Twitter is anything to go by, it looks like good value. In fact, while one of the most popular guys we’ve ever written about is on OnlyFans, it seems Connor might post much hotter content than the legendary Jakipz.

And we like his sense of humour.

Peter Connor is also partial to a good book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PETER CONNOR (Official) (@peter__connor) on Feb 19, 2020 at 3:45am PST

We searched Peter’s Twitter for some less than explicit video footage to show you here. We couldn’t find much. Look for yourself if you don’t believe us. But before you go, here he is brushing his teeth.

Así te despiertas cuando estas recién follado por la mañana

🔥💦😈 pic.twitter.com/D61HZfj6lp — Peter Connor (@Peter__connor) September 2, 2019

The lockdowns in many countries across the globe brought an immediate halt to the main income of adult entertainers and sex workers. Many also do not qualify for government support. So, if you can afford to, and one takes your fancy, subscribe to their OnlyFans or pay them some tokens on a cam site.

We’ll keep searching for more adult entertainers from Australia and around the world to make the long nights not so hard easier.

