Context: Senator Lidia Thorpe blocked a Police Float

Destiny Rogers
senator lidia thorpe afp Australian Federal Police

Video of Senator Lidia Thorpe lying down in front of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) float during Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is all over social media.

Along with plenty of comments describing her as drunk, disturbed, deranged, or worse.

Many of the comments are racist. The agenda is obvious there so those can be readily disregarded. But almost all posts omit one critically important fact.

Facts matter

Facts matter. Context matters. And the fact is, the float blocked by Senator Lidia Thorpe was that of the Australian Federal Police.

Yesterday in Sydney, masked men attempted to intimidate families attending a storytime event at a library. A bomb threat was made against the same event.

Yes! Some arsehole threatened to bomb a library full of toddlers. Before the event, social media trolls circulated a fake sexualised image of the performer hosting the event.

But what causes outrage?

A First Nations Senator’s protest against police briefly holding up an event that began as a protest against police.

I disagree with Senator Lidia Thorpe on most things. But this is crazy.

Protest is a legitimate activity in a healthy democracy. Protest matters.

I grew up in Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s electorally-gerrymandered Queensland. A place where police and political corruption flourished, where protest was outlawed, gays illegal, and First Nations people confined to remote missions.

How did all that change?

It started with protest.

Protest can be annoying. It is often inconvenient.

But history shows it works.

