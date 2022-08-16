Conservatives split Anglican church in protest of same-sex marriage

Australia’s Anglican Church has split, with a conservative group of bishops opposed to same-sex marriage forming a breakaway diocese in protest at progressives “revising” the Bible.

The newly-formed Diocese of the Southern Cross was formally launched at a major conference in Canberra at the weekend.

Bishop of Tasmania and conference chair Richard Condie described the church as an Anglican “lifeboat for faithful Christians”.

He pointed to decisions made at a recent Synod of Anglican leaders “opens the way to blessings for same-sex marriages”.

“Marriage is between a man and a woman, as The Bible teaches,” Bishop Condie told ABC News.

“We have found that adoption of that new teaching quite difficult.”

Bishop Condie described the new diocese would be a “safe place for Anglicans” who “can no longer sit under the authority of their bishop”.

He said the church would address concerns about “the lowering of standards, particularly in sexual ethics for leaders” in the Anglican Church.

Bishop Glenn Davies led conservatives to breakaway diocese

Bishop Glenn Davies (pictured), who finished as Sydney Archbishop last year, has led the breakaway conservatives and will be the first Bishop of the new diocese.

Conservatives said the issue of same-sex marriage is a tipping point and have accused progressives of “revising” the teachings of the Bible.

But the split has outraged many Anglican progressives who argue they remain faithful to scripture.

In 2019, the Victorian diocese of Wangaratta voted to bless same-sex unions, starting with retired Wangaratta vicar-general John Davis and longtime partner Rob Whalley.

However conservatives vocally objected and sent the issue to the church’s highest court, the Appellate Tribunal.

The tribunal then endorsed the original decision 5-1. Davis and Whalley’s blessing ceremony later went ahead in November 2020.

At that time, Bishop Glenn Davies blasted the ruling as “contrary to the Bible’s teachings” and “dishonouring God.”

“To bless such a union would amount to the blessing of sin,” he said.

But Davis told the Sydney Morning Herald that “the roof hasn’t fallen in” after the move.

“I think [same-sex love] is a second-order issue that is being made a first-order issue and I think that’s deeply unnecessary,” he said.

“This isn’t really about principles, it’s about power.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.