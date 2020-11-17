Conservatives are losing it over Harry Styles wearing a Gucci dress in Vogue

Harry Styles has become the first solo male star to cover US Vogue, but some right-wingers are furious he did it while wearing a Gucci dress.

The singer is on the cover of the fashion magazine’s December issue, and one of the outfits he wore for the spread includes a floor length dress.

In his Vogue feature, Styles explains there’s “so much joy” in “playing with clothes.”

“I’ve never thought too much about what it means. It just becomes this extended part of creating something.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

The singer’s fans loved the photos. However conservative author and pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens went viral after lashing out in a viral – and ridiculous – tweet.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens tweeted.

“The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

“It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

In a follow-up tweet, Owens said she wished “to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men.’ I meant: Bring back manly men.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro also agreed, sharing Owens’ tweet and adding, “Anyone who pretends this is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you like a full-on idiot.”

‘It’s almost like no society is a monolith’

But celebrities and fans alike clapped back at Owens’ comments as her tweets viral.

Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen tweeted, “You’re ignoring the fact that no society can survive without fem men, or masc women, or fem women, or people in between all of that.

“It’s almost like no society is a monolith and that’s how societies thrive… through multiple contributions from various demographics.”

Actress Olivia Wilde, who’s filming a movie with Styles, told Owens, “You’re pathetic.”

See the photos of Harry Styles in Vogue below

.@harry_styles is our December issue cover star!

"There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I've never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something."

You’re ignoring the fact that no society can survive without fem men, or masc women, or fem women, or people in between all of that. It’s almost like no society is a monolith and that’s how societies thrive. . . through multiple contributions from various demographics. https://t.co/vbcu0lUrmb — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) November 16, 2020

Conservatives want to believe Harry Styles in a dress is some complicated attack on “masculinity” rather than the much simpler truth that it’s just hot — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 16, 2020

CANDACE OWENS NOT BEING ABLE TO HANDLE HARRY STYLES IN A DRESS IS QUITE POSSIBLY THE PEAK OF 2020 AHAHHAHA https://t.co/yXjwGbpxiP — braxton (he/him) (@braxcsizemore) November 16, 2020

In a world of toxic masculinity, be a Harry Styles. 🙌 #Vogue pic.twitter.com/h0NQ0UlFJa — Marco Anthony (@marcooozz) November 16, 2020

Conservatives given a history lesson on men’s fashion

However many others pointed out the obvious to the naysayers, schooling Owens with photos of both Eastern and Western men throughout history in dresses, skirts, wigs, and tights.

Also… this was at one time considered very manly. Wigs, make up, tights, frills… maybe this is the comeback of the “manly man.” pic.twitter.com/8dvSRGYj4w — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 16, 2020

Yeah! Lets bring back the manly men who *checks notes* wore wigs and tights and high heels to show off their calves pic.twitter.com/5fGQXExNqZ — Mothman Fucks (@hailmothman) November 16, 2020

exhibit A: candace owens gets very upset about harry styles wearing article of clothing not typically intended for his gender exhibit B: candace owens wears suit pic.twitter.com/wwJVKEOdBw — matt (@mattjbernstein) November 16, 2020

