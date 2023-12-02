Congressman George Santos expelled from Congress

The US Congress voted today to expel serial liar Congressman George Santos. Apparently members decided they could produce sufficient bullshit already without the contributions of the gay fabulist.

Members voted 311-114 for the expulsion which takes effect immediately.

Today’s vote makes Santos only the third house member expelled since the civil war.

Elected in 2022, questions quickly arose over Congressman George Santos’ biography. It appeared to contain numerous unlikely claims. Among other doubtful details, Santos claimed his mother died in the 9/11 attacks, that he descended from Jews who fled the Holocaust, and that four employees of his company died in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

The congressman also faced numerous allegations of fraudulent financial activity.

A recent House of Representatives Ethics Committee found that Santos sougght to fraudulently profit from almost every financial transaction he ever undertook.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.

“He blatantly stole from his campaign.

“He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Santos also used campaign funds for personal purchases like travel, botox and porn.

But he’s gone from congress now. What next for George? Reality TV? Fox News? He’ll be back.

Can’t get enough George?

