Concertgoer claims Madonna show pornographic 😲

A Californian man reportedly instituted legal action against Madonna Thursday for exposing concertgoers to a show he described as pornographic.

In addition to the claimed sexual content, Justen Lipeles also claimed damages because:

concert was supposed to start at 8.30 pm local time but did not begin until 10 pm. (Madge only an hour and a half late! – Justen should be lighting a candle to the Virgin in thanks.)

He also claimed the singer lip-synced her show once she did hit the stage. (It’s hardly a secret she mimes some of it.)

Lipeles also accused the singer, 65, of shutting off the airconditioning inside the stadium. He claimed that when fans expressed their discomfort over the heat, the singer allegedly told the crowd to take their clothes off. (This bit we’re going to need proof. Madonna supposedly told the rest of the crowd to talk among themselves while she had a conversation with a few people about the temperature?

In support of his claim that 65-year-old Madonna performed a pornographic show, Lipeles alleged the audience was ‘forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.’

Videos online show her dancers giving lap dances onstage — even prompting an apparent erection from Ricky Martin.

But other than Justen Lipeles, no one else expressed surprise at the show content. It’s what the Material Girl has been serving up since the eighties.

Perhaps Justen meant to book for Taylor Swift?

