‘Completely in love’: Farmer Dave Graham engaged to boyfriend

Farmer Dave Graham has announced he’s engaged to his boyfriend and the couple are planning a “big outback wedding”.

The farmer-turned-dog trainer, known for his stints on Australia’s Big Brother, shared the happy news this week.

Dave explained he met his Pakistan-born partner Shazli at a Sydney pub in early 2022. Last year, he said, turned out to be “the best year” of Farmer Dave’s life.

“After a lifetime of looking, I am absolutely and completely in love with the kindest, calmest, most decent hard-working bloke who balances me perfectly,” Dave wrote on Instagram.

“I was the guy who was told a thousand times when you least expect it, it will happen… and it did!”

Farmer Dave Graham became a household name after coming out as gay on Big Brother in 2006, and returned to the reality TV show in 2022.

He told Woman’s Day magazine this week he proposed to Shazli shortly after finishing the new stint on the show.

Just two weeks after he was evicted, Dave proposed to Shazli during a holiday to Lord Howe Island.

“I thought I had hit the jackpot. He was so polite and well-mannered, not to mention good looking,” he told the mag.

“I asked him, ‘Would you join me and journey together through the rest of our lives and marry me?’. He looked at me tearfully and I knew it was a yes!”

Farmer Dave Graham wants to have kids with partner Shazli

Now Farmer Dave and Shazli are planning to tie the knot in a “big outback wedding”. The couple plan to blend Shazli’s Pakistani culture into the ceremony.

“Shazli came to Australia as a refugee, due to the persecution of gay people and family-forced marriages in his homeland,” Dave explained.

“So sadly, he won’t have any family at the wedding.”

Farmer Dave Graham is already a proud donor dad to four children. But he told Woman’s Day he’s “desperate” to become a father once more with Shazli.

“We’ve just got to find the time,” he said.

Today, Farmer Dave Graham works as a dog trainer and youth worker in regional New South Wales.

His RuffTrack program works with disenfranchised teenagers to teach them responsibility, communication and job skills.

Farmer Dave, a group of his students and a pooch named Jimmy showed off their hard work in a dog show on Australia’s Got Talent in November.

