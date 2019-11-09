Here’s your complete guide to the Tropical Fruits NYE Festival 2019

Don’t know what to do for NYE this year? Don’t worry, because the Tropical Fruits have you sorted.

The Tropical Fruits New Year’s Eve Festival has been bringing people from all over Australia to Lismore for decades.

The festival is one massive themed party, with the theme for 2019 is one close to our rainbow hearts – Haus of Fruits, category: family. The theme is in the tradition of iconic film Paris Is Burning, TV series Pose and Rupaul’s Drag Race.

It’s an important and inclusive theme, according to Tropical Fruits event coordinator Penny Clifford.

“Family is something so many take for granted… but not always something we all have access to,” she said.

“So when that happens in our lives, we create our own families.

“2019 will see Tropical Fruits celebrate our families, whether it be one you are born into, or one you have created.”

This NYE, Tropical Fruits will celebrate a culture and community that has developed into one of love, inclusion, tolerance and support.

“This New Years Eve, Haus of Fruits invites you to introduce us to your family,” Ms Clifford said.

The Tropical Fruits New Year’s Festival is a four-day LGBTIQ celebration held in the “rainbow region” in northern New South Wales.

The festival kicks off on December 29 with a Street Parade through Lismore’s CBD, ending at City Hall for the Opening Soiree.

Tropical Fruits NYE festival parties

The festival includes three huge parties guaranteed to send you into 2020 with a bang (or three).

First is the New Year’s Eve party, a massive all-inclusive event full of vivacious voguing and stylish strutting.

There will be dazzling dancefloors and DJ sets from international artists.

Then on New Year’s Day, chill by the pool or enjoy a feed at the Pool Party and Recovery Party.

For those wanting to get more involved, the Fruits also looking for casual staff to assist with the NYE celebrations. To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page.

We’ve partnered with our friends at Tropical Fruits to give you a complete guide to this year’s festival, included in the latest issue of QN Magazine, out now. To find a copy near you, click here. Read the 2019 NYE festival guide online below:

